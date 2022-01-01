Garden salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve garden salad
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Garden Salad
|$8.99
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Half Garden Salad
|$4.75
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, grape tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Full Garden Salad
|$6.75
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, grape tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|83 Chx Garden Salad
|$10.99
Giant Green Salad Topped with Marinated Chicken, Squash, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion and Seasoned Croutons.
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Full Garden Salad
|$6.75
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, grape tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Half Garden Salad
|$4.75
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, grape tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Side Garden Salad
|$5.95
Lettuce blend, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, choice of dressing served on the side.
|Grande Garden Salad
|$10.95
Lettuce blend, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, bell peppers, shaved parmesan, homemade balsamic dressing