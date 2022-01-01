Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve garden salad

Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Garden Salad$4.75
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, grape tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
Full Garden Salad$6.75
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, grape tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
83 Chx Garden Salad$10.99
Giant Green Salad Topped with Marinated Chicken, Squash, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion and Seasoned Croutons.
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Full Garden Salad$6.75
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, grape tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
Half Garden Salad$4.75
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, grape tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Nothing but Noodles
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$5.95
Lettuce blend, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, choice of dressing served on the side.
Grande Garden Salad$10.95
Lettuce blend, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, bell peppers, shaved parmesan, homemade balsamic dressing
More about The Bella Ciao
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$3.59
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

