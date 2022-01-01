Gnocchi in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Sea Level NC - Uptown
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC - Uptown
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Gnocchi - Snapper
|$39.00
More about The Workman's Friend
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Purple Potato Gnocchi
|$15.00
roasted mushrooms, swiss chard, dice squash, zucchini, peppers, pan sauce, baguette
More about PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
PIZZA • PASTA
PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE D
|$10.50
Potato dumpling in our home made bolognese sauce
|GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE L
|$10.50
Potato dumpling in our home made bolognese sauce
|GNOCCHI ROMANA C
|$90.00
Potato dumpling in our home made tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella
More about The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|Sweet Potato Gnocchi Side
|$11.00
Mushroom, Swiss Chard, Hazelnut Cream, Gruyere
|Duck Sweet Potato Gnocchi
|$33.00
Mushrooms, Kale, Fennel, Frangelico, Gruyere, Duck Chicharrones, Duck Confit, Truffle
More about Stagioni
Stagioni
715 Providence Rd, Charlotte
|Seared Potato Gnocchi
|$32.00
Mushrooms. Corn. Peas. Leeks. Prosciutto. Parmesan + Prosciutto Brodo.
More about Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn
Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Sweet Potato Gnocchi
|$15.00