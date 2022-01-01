Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve gnocchi

Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi Special$21.00
More about Osteria LuCa
Sea Level NC image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC - Uptown

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi - Snapper$39.00
More about Sea Level NC - Uptown
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Purple Potato Gnocchi$15.00
roasted mushrooms, swiss chard, dice squash, zucchini, peppers, pan sauce, baguette
More about The Workman's Friend
Main pic

 

Dandelion Market

118 West 5th Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Gnocchi$11.00
More about Dandelion Market
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE D$10.50
Potato dumpling in our home made bolognese sauce
GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE L$10.50
Potato dumpling in our home made bolognese sauce
GNOCCHI ROMANA C$90.00
Potato dumpling in our home made tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella
More about PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ESSEX GNOCCHI$35.00
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Item pic

 

The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Gnocchi Side$11.00
Mushroom, Swiss Chard, Hazelnut Cream, Gruyere
Duck Sweet Potato Gnocchi$33.00
Mushrooms, Kale, Fennel, Frangelico, Gruyere, Duck Chicharrones, Duck Confit, Truffle
More about The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food image

 

Stagioni

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (5135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Potato Gnocchi$32.00
Mushrooms. Corn. Peas. Leeks. Prosciutto. Parmesan + Prosciutto Brodo.
More about Stagioni
Item pic

 

Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Gnocchi$15.00
More about Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown - R2

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Gnocchi$32.00
Short Rib, Parsnips, Spinach, Grilled Cabbage, Mushroom Espangnole, Pecorino
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown - R2

