Greek salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve greek salad

Ilios Cafe at CPI image

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Greek Salad$5.00
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, tri-colored peppers, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$14.50
romaine, feta cheese, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers and served with greek dressing and pita bread
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.99
Romain lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red onion, topped with Feta cheese, kalamata olives and peppercini peppers served with a greek vinagrette.
More about Jackie Boy's
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini & carrots with a red wine vinaigrette dressing
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$7.25
Fusilli pasta, house greens, Kalamata olives, grapes tomatoes and red onions tossed in our house Greek dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta cheese and a pepperonicini pepper for an extra burst of flavor.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
87 Chx Greek Salad$10.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers, Feta and Cucumbers. Served with Pita Points and Greek Dressing.
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$7.25
Fusilli pasta, house greens, Kalamata olives, grapes tomatoes and red onions tossed in our house Greek dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta cheese and a pepperonicini pepper for an extra burst of flavor.
More about Nothing but Noodles
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.95
Luttuce blend, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta, capers served with homemade creamy greek dressing
More about The Bella Ciao
Greek Yogurt Caesar Salad - Large image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Yogurt Caesar Salad - Large$11.00
With a charred lemon yogurt dressing.
Greek Yogurt Caesar Salad - Small$8.00
with a charred lemon yogurt dressing.
Greek Yogurt Caesar Salad - Small$8.00
With a charred lemon yogurt dressing.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Bleu Barn North End image

 

Bleu Barn North End

1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Pasta Salad$4.00
Pasta radiatori, cucumber, carrot, red onion, green onions, seasonal veggies, creamy Greek feta dressing (V)
More about Bleu Barn North End
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$14.00
tomatoes, cucumbers, romaine, feta, vinegar, olive oil kalamata olives, zaatar
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.95
More about Diamond Restaurant
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sister

1500 Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Country Greek Salad$14.00
More about Sister
Item pic

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marios Greek Salad$16.00
Vine-Ripened Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, red & white onions, feta, Greek Olives
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen

