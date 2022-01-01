Greek salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve greek salad
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$5.00
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, tri-colored peppers, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Greek Salad
|$14.50
romaine, feta cheese, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers and served with greek dressing and pita bread
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Romain lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red onion, topped with Feta cheese, kalamata olives and peppercini peppers served with a greek vinagrette.
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Greek Salad
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini & carrots with a red wine vinaigrette dressing
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Greek Salad
|$7.25
Fusilli pasta, house greens, Kalamata olives, grapes tomatoes and red onions tossed in our house Greek dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta cheese and a pepperonicini pepper for an extra burst of flavor.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|87 Chx Greek Salad
|$10.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Banana Peppers, Feta and Cucumbers. Served with Pita Points and Greek Dressing.
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Greek Salad
|$7.25
Fusilli pasta, house greens, Kalamata olives, grapes tomatoes and red onions tossed in our house Greek dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta cheese and a pepperonicini pepper for an extra burst of flavor.
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Greek Salad
|$12.95
Luttuce blend, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta, capers served with homemade creamy greek dressing
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Greek Yogurt Caesar Salad - Large
|$11.00
With a charred lemon yogurt dressing.
Bleu Barn North End
1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte
|Greek Pasta Salad
|$4.00
Pasta radiatori, cucumber, carrot, red onion, green onions, seasonal veggies, creamy Greek feta dressing (V)
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
tomatoes, cucumbers, romaine, feta, vinegar, olive oil kalamata olives, zaatar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Greek Salad
|$10.95