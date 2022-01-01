Green beans in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve green beans
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Five-Spice Green Beans
|$6.50
Lightly battered and fried to a crisp, tossed in our signature five-spice seasoning | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Parm Green Beans
|$4.50
BBQ
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL
|GREEN BEANS
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Green Beans
|$3.59
|Large Green Beans - 12 oz
|$5.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Green Beans
|$2.95
NS
2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte
|Pan-Fried Green Beans - half pan
|$70.00
|Pan-Fried Green Beans - pint
|$14.00
|Pan-Fried Green Beans - quart
|$28.00
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Green Bean Almandine
|$12.00
Green Beans, Caramelized Onions, Toasted Almonds.
Serves 2-3
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Steamed Green Beans
|$4.99