Green beans in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve green beans

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Five-Spice Green Beans$6.50
Lightly battered and fried to a crisp, tossed in our signature five-spice seasoning | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GREEN BEANS$6.50
(TEMPURA OR STIR-FRY)
More about Yamazaru
Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parm Green Beans$4.50
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
BBQ

Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ

7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEN BEANS
More about Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans$3.59
Large Green Beans - 12 oz$5.95
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tempura Green Beans$6.50
More about Ru Sans
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Green Beans$2.95
More about Diamond Restaurant
NS

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pan-Fried Green Beans - half pan$70.00
Pan-Fried Green Beans - pint$14.00
Pan-Fried Green Beans - quart$28.00
More about NS
Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Bean Almandine$12.00
Green Beans, Caramelized Onions, Toasted Almonds.
Serves 2-3
More about Kosher Charlotte
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Green Beans$4.99
More about Blackfinn
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood

2400 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green beans$4.95
More about Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood

