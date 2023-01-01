Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken caesar wraps in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve grilled chicken caesar wraps

Banner pic

 

The Young Kitchen - By FDY, Inc.

500 Bradford Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.49
Chopped grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese.
More about The Young Kitchen - By FDY, Inc.
Banner pic

 

Community Table Bistro - By FDY, Inc.

5301 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap Combo$10.95
Grilled Chicken Seasoned to Perfection served in a Spinach Wrap with Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing. Served with Regular Fries or Sweet Potato Fries.
More about Community Table Bistro - By FDY, Inc.

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Fried Ice Cream

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chai Lattes

Bread Pudding

Short Ribs

Greek Salad

Fish Tacos

Nigiri

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (35 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (911 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston