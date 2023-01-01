Grilled chicken caesar wraps in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve grilled chicken caesar wraps
More about The Young Kitchen - By FDY, Inc.
The Young Kitchen - By FDY, Inc.
500 Bradford Drive, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.49
Chopped grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese.
More about Community Table Bistro - By FDY, Inc.
Community Table Bistro - By FDY, Inc.
5301 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap Combo
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Seasoned to Perfection served in a Spinach Wrap with Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing. Served with Regular Fries or Sweet Potato Fries.