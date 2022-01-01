Grilled chicken sandwiches in Charlotte
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.00
Provolone & house-made marinara.
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, & tomato.
More about Heist Brewery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Herb marinated grilled chicken breast. Beer honey mustard. Provolone cheese. Bacon jam. Fresh tomato. Arcadian lettuce. House-made brioche bun.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
More about SC Cafe @ 7th
SC Cafe @ 7th
224 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken on a brioche bun with fresh pesto, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
More about Legion Brewing
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, or pickle may be added upon request
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, sliced tomato, lettuce, basil, avocado, pan de cristal