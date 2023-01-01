Grilled steaks in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Yafo Kitchen - East Blvd
1231 East Blvd., Charlotte
|Grilled Steak Kabobs
|$15.00
Marinated in honey and Aleppo pepper with Turkish spices. Served with Jasmine rice, pita, and choice of side
Yafo Kitchen - South Park
720 Governor Morrison St, Charlotte
|Grilled Steak Kabobs
|$15.00
Marinated in honey and Aleppo pepper with Turkish spices. Served with Jasmine rice, pita, and choice of side
Yafo Kitchen - Central Ave
1331 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Grilled Steak Kabobs
|$15.00
Marinated in honey and Aleppo pepper with Turkish spices. Served with Jasmine rice, pita, and choice of side
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Grilled Steak with Broccolini
|$32.00
C.A.B. sirloin, green peppercorn sauce, sautéed broccolini
|Grilled Steak Corn Puree
|$32.00
Cumin marinated C.A.B. Sirloin, corn purée, shishito peppers, salsa criolla, piquillo confit
M.E.P Casual American Cuisine
500 W Summit Ave, Charlotte
|Grill Steak Frites w/ Coffee & Ancho Chile Rub
|$32.00
12 oz Portion NY Strip, House Made Fries, Red Wine Demi-glaze
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Grilled Steak Tacos
|$17.00
three white corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, red pepper salsa, avocado mousse, micro cilantro, queso fresco.