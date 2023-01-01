Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

 

Yafo Kitchen - East Blvd

1231 East Blvd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Kabobs$15.00
Marinated in honey and Aleppo pepper with Turkish spices. Served with Jasmine rice, pita, and choice of side
More about Yafo Kitchen - East Blvd
Item pic

 

Yafo Kitchen - South Park

720 Governor Morrison St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Kabobs$15.00
Marinated in honey and Aleppo pepper with Turkish spices. Served with Jasmine rice, pita, and choice of side
More about Yafo Kitchen - South Park
Item pic

 

Yafo Kitchen - Central Ave

1331 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Kabobs$15.00
Marinated in honey and Aleppo pepper with Turkish spices. Served with Jasmine rice, pita, and choice of side
More about Yafo Kitchen - Central Ave
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak with Broccolini$32.00
C.A.B. sirloin, green peppercorn sauce, sautéed broccolini
Grilled Steak Corn Puree$32.00
Cumin marinated C.A.B. Sirloin, corn purée, shishito peppers, salsa criolla, piquillo confit
More about Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte
Item pic

 

M.E.P Casual American Cuisine

500 W Summit Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grill Steak Frites w/ Coffee & Ancho Chile Rub$32.00
12 oz Portion NY Strip, House Made Fries, Red Wine Demi-glaze
More about M.E.P Casual American Cuisine
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Tacos$17.00
three white corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, red pepper salsa, avocado mousse, micro cilantro, queso fresco.
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Main pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila -

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
WOOD GRILLED STEAK TACO PLATE$15.00
onions and bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and mixed cheese
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila -

