Grits in Charlotte
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Shrimp & Grits
|$17.00
Succulent sautéed shrimp over creamy grits served with a blend of smoked turkey sausage onions and peppers.
|Side of Grits
|$4.00
|Salmon & Grits
|$19.00
Grilled Salmon over creamy grits served with a blend of smoked turkey sausage onions and peppers. Add shrimp to make it DELICIOUS!
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Grits
|$1.00
Add bacon and/or shredded cheese
Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte
10101 Claude Freeman Dr, Charlotte
|Grits
|$2.00
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Shrimp & Grit Cakes
|$16.00
anson mills pan fried grit cakes, pan seared shrimp, edwards ham, pickled collard greens, maple chipotle sauce
contains: shellfish, pork, and dairy
|Creamy Cheddar Grits
|$8.00
slow cooked Anson Mills grits, aged white cheddar
contains: dairy and possible peanut cross contamination
|Loaded Cheddar Grits
|$14.00
slow-cooked anson mills grits, loaded with bacon jam, pan seared shrimp, aged white cheddar
contains: shellfish, pork, dairy, soy, and possible peanut cross contamination
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Grits Bowl
|$12.00
Grits, Fried Egg, Choose Your Protein and Style
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|White Cheddar Serrano Grits
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.50
white cheddar serrano grits smothered in shrimp and andouille sausage gravy and served with garlic bread
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Shrimp & Grits
|$12.99
|Side Cheddar Grits
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|East Coast Shrimp & Grits
|$26.00
andouille sausage, Adluh Mill stone ground grits, espagnole sauce
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
Adluh Mills stone ground grits, Creole crawfish gravy
|Grits
|$4.00
|Lunch Shrimp & Grits
|$17.00
SC Cafe @ 7th
224 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Cheese Grits
|$3.50
|Two eggs, grits and toast
|$6.50
Two eggs cooked your way (scrambled, fried, over easy, over medium) with grits and one slice of toast.
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Cheese Grits
|$6.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$19.00
creamy grits and shrimp, creole sauce, red peppers, andouille sausage, onions, chives, shaved parmesan
Cajun Queen
1800 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Grits
|$5.00
|Shrimp and Grits
|$23.95
Blackened Shrimp served with Stone-Ground Creamy Grits, Creole Sauce, and Andouille Sausage.
Mac's Speed Shop
2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte
|Grits Sd
|$4.50
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Shrimp & Grits
|$21.00
Anson Mills Grits, Tomato, Garlic, Andouille
|Anson Mills Grits
|$7.00
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|Grits n Bacon
|$9.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$17.00
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Shrimp and Grits
|$21.99
shrimp, andouille sausage in bloody mary tasso over goat cheese and bacon grit cakes
Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood
2400 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte
|LuLu's Shrimp & Grits
|$12.95
|Salmon & Grits
|$15.95
|LuLu's Fish and Grits
|$15.95
Southern Pecan
6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte
|Southern Pecan Shrimp & Grits
|$17.95
Six Jumbo Shrimp in a creole cream over Stoneground Grits
|Southern Pecan Shrimp & Grits
|$16.95
Stoneground Grits with Parmesan and topped with Shrimp in a Creole Creme
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Grits n Bacon
|$9.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
Shrimp & grits, chorizo, tomato