Grits in Charlotte

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Succulent sautéed shrimp over creamy grits served with a blend of smoked turkey sausage onions and peppers.
Side of Grits$4.00
Salmon & Grits$19.00
Grilled Salmon over creamy grits served with a blend of smoked turkey sausage onions and peppers. Add shrimp to make it DELICIOUS!
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
6f2e71b1-23d4-464f-b774-051fb044f671 image

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits$1.00
Add bacon and/or shredded cheese
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte image

 

Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte

10101 Claude Freeman Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits$2.00
More about Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte
Haberdish image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grit Cakes$16.00
anson mills pan fried grit cakes, pan seared shrimp, edwards ham, pickled collard greens, maple chipotle sauce
contains: shellfish, pork, and dairy
Creamy Cheddar Grits$8.00
slow cooked Anson Mills grits, aged white cheddar
contains: dairy and possible peanut cross contamination
Loaded Cheddar Grits$14.00
slow-cooked anson mills grits, loaded with bacon jam, pan seared shrimp, aged white cheddar
contains: shellfish, pork, dairy, soy, and possible peanut cross contamination
More about Haberdish
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grits Sd$4.50
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grits Bowl$12.00
Grits, Fried Egg, Choose Your Protein and Style
More about mattiesdiner
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Cheddar Serrano Grits
Shrimp and Grits$18.50
white cheddar serrano grits smothered in shrimp and andouille sausage gravy and served with garlic bread
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Consumer pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$12.99
Side Cheddar Grits
More about Jackie Boy's
Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Louisiana Shrimp & Grits$14.00
More about Mariposa
Sea Level NC image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
East Coast Shrimp & Grits$26.00
andouille sausage, Adluh Mill stone ground grits, espagnole sauce
More about Sea Level NC
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Adluh Mills stone ground grits, Creole crawfish gravy
Grits$4.00
Lunch Shrimp & Grits$17.00
More about The Waterman SE
SC Cafe @ 7th image

 

SC Cafe @ 7th

224 E 7th St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Grits$3.50
Two eggs, grits and toast$6.50
Two eggs cooked your way (scrambled, fried, over easy, over medium) with grits and one slice of toast.
More about SC Cafe @ 7th
Item pic

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Grits$6.00
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
creamy grits and shrimp, creole sauce, red peppers, andouille sausage, onions, chives, shaved parmesan
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grits$5.00
Shrimp and Grits$23.95
Blackened Shrimp served with Stone-Ground Creamy Grits, Creole Sauce, and Andouille Sausage.
More about Cajun Queen
The Crunkleton image

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Cheese Grits$6.00
More about The Crunkleton
Mac's Speed Shop image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Grits Sd$4.50
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Item pic

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Anson Mills Grits, Tomato, Garlic, Andouille
Anson Mills Grits$7.00
More about Kings Kitchen
Item pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Grits n Bacon$9.00
Shrimp & Grits$17.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$21.99
shrimp, andouille sausage in bloody mary tasso over goat cheese and bacon grit cakes
More about Blackfinn
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood

2400 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LuLu's Shrimp & Grits$12.95
Salmon & Grits$15.95
LuLu's Fish and Grits$15.95
More about Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Pecan Shrimp & Grits$17.95
Six Jumbo Shrimp in a creole cream over Stoneground Grits
Southern Pecan Shrimp & Grits$16.95
Stoneground Grits with Parmesan and topped with Shrimp in a Creole Creme
More about Southern Pecan
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Grits n Bacon$9.00
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Shrimp & grits, chorizo, tomato
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

