Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve gumbo

Woodys Seafood Saloon image

 

Woodys Seafood Saloon

11318 North Community House Road Suite 200, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gumbo$6.00
A Creole-Caribbean speciality. Homemade broth thickened with a dark roux, loaded with seafood, chicken and andouille sausage. Fluffy white rice
More about Woodys Seafood Saloon
Consumer pic

 

Eddie's Place Restaurant & Bar

617 South Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl$6.95
"hearty"
More about Eddie's Place Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Waterman Fishbar South End

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Gumbo$9.75
fish, shrimp, sausage, dark roux, white rice
More about Waterman Fishbar South End
Cup Seafood Gumbo image

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup Seafood Gumbo$4.95
Our gumbo is a classic Cajun-Creole creation made with Fresh Vegetables, Filé spices, Shrimp & Crabmeat. One Cup.
Bowl Seafood Gumbo$6.95
Our gumbo is a classic Cajun-Creole creation made with Fresh Vegetables, Filé spices, Shrimp & Crabmeat. One Bowl.
More about Cajun Queen
Kings Kitchen image

 

The King's Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Gumbo$20.00
Roasted Chicken, Trinity, Garlic, Carolina Gold Rice
More about The King's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Gumbo Bowl$9.95
Shrimp, fresh fish, Andouille, and crawfish topped with rice
Seafood Gumbo Bowl$12.95
Seafood Gumbo Cup$8.95
Shrimp, fresh fish, Andouille, and crawfish topped with rice
More about Southern Pecan

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Chicken Rolls

Penne

Tuna Salad

Lassi

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Meatball Subs

Tortas

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (654 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (195 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (801 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston