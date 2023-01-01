Gumbo in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve gumbo
Woodys Seafood Saloon
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200, Charlotte
|Gumbo
|$6.00
A Creole-Caribbean speciality. Homemade broth thickened with a dark roux, loaded with seafood, chicken and andouille sausage. Fluffy white rice
Eddie's Place Restaurant & Bar
617 South Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte
|Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl
|$6.95
"hearty"
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Waterman Fishbar South End
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Seafood Gumbo
|$9.75
fish, shrimp, sausage, dark roux, white rice
SEAFOOD
Cajun Queen
1800 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Cup Seafood Gumbo
|$4.95
Our gumbo is a classic Cajun-Creole creation made with Fresh Vegetables, Filé spices, Shrimp & Crabmeat. One Cup.
|Bowl Seafood Gumbo
|$6.95
Our gumbo is a classic Cajun-Creole creation made with Fresh Vegetables, Filé spices, Shrimp & Crabmeat. One Bowl.
The King's Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Chicken Gumbo
|$20.00
Roasted Chicken, Trinity, Garlic, Carolina Gold Rice