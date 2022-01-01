Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve gyoza

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PORK GYOZA$6.25
PAN FRIED PORK DUMPLING
More about Yamazaru
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$7.45
Japanese Vegetable dumpling served with dumpling sauce
More about Bahn Thai
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK GYOZA$9.00
Pan Fry Pork Dumpling, Sweet Shoyu Glaze Sauce,
Pickle White Radish, Scallions, Sesame Seeds
More about Park Sushi
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$6.00
Fried pork dumpling (5pcs)
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Gyoza$7.50
(8 pcs) Dumpling, Vegetables, Ponzu Sauce
Pork Gyoza$8.00
(8 pcs) Dumpling, Pork, Ponzu Sauce
Shrimp Gyoza$8.00
(8 pcs) Dumpling, Shrimp, Ponzu Sauce
More about Ru Sans

