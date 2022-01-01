Gyoza in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Bahn Thai
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Gyoza
|$7.45
Japanese Vegetable dumpling served with dumpling sauce
More about Park Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|PORK GYOZA
|$9.00
Pan Fry Pork Dumpling, Sweet Shoyu Glaze Sauce,
Pickle White Radish, Scallions, Sesame Seeds
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Fried pork dumpling (5pcs)