Hot chocolate in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate sauce and milk (12-16oz)
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate sauce and milk (12-16oz)
More about Amelie's French Bakery
The Lights Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

The Lights Cafe

16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
hot chocolate$5.00
More about The Lights Cafe
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate sauce and milk (12-16oz)
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

4015 Craft Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate Milk$2.75
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

