Kebabs in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve kebabs
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Vegetable Kebabs
|$23.00
4 (10") Skewers with Portobello Mushroom, Peppers, Zucchini and Onion.
Herb and White Balsamic Marinate served on the side. V.
Dakshin indian Grill
16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte
|Tangdi Kebab
|$16.99
IndiGrille
1600 East Woodlawn Road, Unit 150, Charlotte
|Lamb Kebab Kati Roll
|$7.49
Indian kebab sliced into bite sized pieces
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Kebab Salad
|$14.00
Za'atar spice grilled chicken kebab, quinoa tabouleh, hummus, Feta, pickled red onions, Campari tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled shishito peppers, romaine lettuce, pita chips and a tahini vinaigrette