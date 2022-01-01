Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve kebabs

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Kebabs$23.00
4 (10") Skewers with Portobello Mushroom, Peppers, Zucchini and Onion.
Herb and White Balsamic Marinate served on the side. V.
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Dakshin indian Grill

16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tangdi Kebab$16.99
More about Dakshin indian Grill
Item pic

 

IndiGrille

1600 East Woodlawn Road, Unit 150, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Kebab Kati Roll$7.49
Indian kebab sliced into bite sized pieces
More about IndiGrille
Item pic

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kebab Salad$14.00
Za'atar spice grilled chicken kebab, quinoa tabouleh, hummus, Feta, pickled red onions, Campari tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled shishito peppers, romaine lettuce, pita chips and a tahini vinaigrette
More about Trolley Barn

