Key lime pies in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve key lime pies
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.75
Created with real, Florida Key Limes in a crispy golden cracker crust.
More about Nothing but Noodles
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.75
Created with real, Florida Key Limes in a crispy golden cracker crust.
More about Letty's
PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI
Letty's
2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.95
homemade creamy key lime custard in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream