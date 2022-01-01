Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Charlotte

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy housemade kimchi, steak, egg, onions, soy and gochujang sauce.
Spicy Kimchi$8.00
Fermented veggies with a kick.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Charlotte
Banner pic

 

CO - Park Rd

4201 Park Rd D, Charlette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef & Kimchi Dumplings$6.50
Served in a sambal chili broth
More about CO - Park Rd
Item pic

DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bao and Broth - Optimist Hall

1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (406 reviews)
Takeout
Side Kimchi$2.50
Contains fish and shrimp
More about Bao and Broth - Optimist Hall
Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi & Spicy Pork Bulgogi Fried Rice$17.00
Stir-fried white rice with Kimchi, onions, scallions and Spicy Pork Bulgogi.
Kimchi & Spicy Pork Bulgogi Fried Rice$16.00
Stir-fried white rice with Kimchi, onions, scallions and Spicy Pork Bulgogi.
Kimchi$4.25
More about Bulgogi Box
Item pic

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi - Southend

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Fries$11.00
Han cut fries, Pulled pork, Kimchi, Fried egg and Green onion with Kimchi sauce
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi - Southend
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Fried Rice$14.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Item pic

 

Blacow burger sushi bar - University

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Fries$11.00
HAND CUT POTATO FRIES WITH PULL PORK, KIMCHI SAUCE, AND FRIED EGG
More about Blacow burger sushi bar - University
Banner pic

 

CO - Waverly

7416 Waverly Walk Ave suite h-4, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef & Kimchi Dumplings$6.50
Served in a sambal chili broth
More about CO - Waverly
7a031ef8-7c65-4a14-8000-2b899b82c2f2 image

 

Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Kimchi Quesadilla$11.00
Chicken tinga with kimchi, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Topped with salsa roja and sesame seeds
More about Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

