Kimchi in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve kimchi
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Charlotte
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
Spicy housemade kimchi, steak, egg, onions, soy and gochujang sauce.
|Spicy Kimchi
|$8.00
Fermented veggies with a kick.
CO - Park Rd
4201 Park Rd D, Charlette
|Beef & Kimchi Dumplings
|$6.50
Served in a sambal chili broth
DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Bao and Broth - Optimist Hall
1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte
|Side Kimchi
|$2.50
Contains fish and shrimp
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bulgogi Box
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Kimchi & Spicy Pork Bulgogi Fried Rice
|$17.00
Stir-fried white rice with Kimchi, onions, scallions and Spicy Pork Bulgogi.
|Kimchi
|$4.25
Blacow Burger & Sushi - Southend
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Kimchi Fries
|$11.00
Han cut fries, Pulled pork, Kimchi, Fried egg and Green onion with Kimchi sauce
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$14.00
Blacow burger sushi bar - University
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Kimchi Fries
|$11.00
HAND CUT POTATO FRIES WITH PULL PORK, KIMCHI SAUCE, AND FRIED EGG
CO - Waverly
7416 Waverly Walk Ave suite h-4, Charlotte
|Beef & Kimchi Dumplings
|$6.50
Served in a sambal chili broth
Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Chicken and Kimchi Quesadilla
|$11.00
Chicken tinga with kimchi, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Topped with salsa roja and sesame seeds