Lasagna in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve lasagna

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lasagna$12.50
Lasagna noodles layered with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, sausage & beef covered with mozzarella
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lasagna$16.50
Homemade pasta layered with bolognese sauce, ricotta cheese, basil and topped with mozzarella.
Note: This item has a prep time of 12 minutes. No substitutions on lasagna.
More about The Bella Ciao
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mama's Lasagna$15.00
Ridged Pasta, Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan, Mozzarella.
More about Empire Pizza
LASAGNA D image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LASAGNA L$9.50
Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
LASAGNA D$9.50
Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
LASAGNA C$80.00
Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Lasagna image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$18.00
Southern Italian style lasagna made with layers of ground beef, veal, homemade sausage and a blend of three cheeses.
Lasagna$11.50
Southern Italian style lasagna made with layers of ground beef, veal, homemade sausage and a blend of three cheeses.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$11.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian- New

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meat Lasagna$16.00
Ground beef, sausage, three cheeses, traditional sauce.
More about Zio Casual Italian- New

