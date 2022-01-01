Lasagna in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Lasagna
|$12.50
Lasagna noodles layered with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, sausage & beef covered with mozzarella
More about The Bella Ciao
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Lasagna
|$16.50
Homemade pasta layered with bolognese sauce, ricotta cheese, basil and topped with mozzarella.
Note: This item has a prep time of 12 minutes. No substitutions on lasagna.
More about Empire Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Mama's Lasagna
|$15.00
Ridged Pasta, Meat Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan, Mozzarella.
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|LASAGNA L
|$9.50
Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
|LASAGNA D
|$9.50
Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
|LASAGNA C
|$80.00
Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Lasagna
|$18.00
Southern Italian style lasagna made with layers of ground beef, veal, homemade sausage and a blend of three cheeses.
|Lasagna
|$11.50
Southern Italian style lasagna made with layers of ground beef, veal, homemade sausage and a blend of three cheeses.
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Lasagna
|$11.99