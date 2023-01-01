Leche cake in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals image

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake (5/5 only)$18.00
Order Deadline: May 3rd by 11am
Available Only: May 5th
Soft white cake soaked in three milks, topped with sweet whipped cream and local berries.
Serves 4-6
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
BG pic

 

Tacos & Mas - 2908 Oak Lake Blvd

2908 Oak Lake Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$5.00
More about Tacos & Mas - 2908 Oak Lake Blvd
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila image

TACOS

RuRu's Tacos and Tequila

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$6.99
More about RuRu's Tacos and Tequila
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$8.00
Sponge cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture and topped with fresh whipped cream, cocoa powder and dulce de leche
More about Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

