Lemon pound cake in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve lemon pound cake

Consumer pic

 

Original Chicken & Ribs

1100 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Pound Cake$3.45
More about Original Chicken & Ribs
Restaurant banner

 

Dee’s Vegan To-Go - 1540 West Blvd Ste 100

1540 West Blvd Ste 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
LEMON POUND CAKE$5.99
Everybody’s favorite pound cake now made vegan with lemon frosting and fresh blueberries, made fresh daily
Lemon Pound Cake (Serves 8-10)$40.00
REQUIRES 48 HOURS NOTICE FOR WHOLE CAKE ORDERS
More about Dee’s Vegan To-Go - 1540 West Blvd Ste 100

