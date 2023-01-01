Lemon pound cake in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve lemon pound cake
Original Chicken & Ribs
1100 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$3.45
Dee’s Vegan To-Go - 1540 West Blvd Ste 100
1540 West Blvd Ste 100, Charlotte
|LEMON POUND CAKE
|$5.99
Everybody’s favorite pound cake now made vegan with lemon frosting and fresh blueberries, made fresh daily
|Lemon Pound Cake (Serves 8-10)
|$40.00
REQUIRES 48 HOURS NOTICE FOR WHOLE CAKE ORDERS