Lo mein in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve lo mein

Chicken Lo Mein image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lo Mein$9.00
Egg noodles, sliced chicken, spring onions, napa, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, served in a savory lo mein sauce | Available Veggie Friendly
Kid's Chicken Lo Mein$4.50
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lo Mein Noodles$4.25
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Lo Mein$6.75
Lots of Lo Mein noodles in a light sesame sauce.
Sesame Lo Mein$8.75
Lots of Lo Mein egg noodles in a light sesame sauce with mushrooms, red bell peppers, Napa Cabbage and scallions. Garnished with black sesame seeds.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Lo Mein$8.75
Lots of Lo Mein egg noodles in a light sesame sauce with mushrooms, red bell peppers, Napa Cabbage and scallions. Garnished with black sesame seeds.
Kids Lo Mein$6.75
Lots of Lo Mein egg noodles in a light sesame sauce.
More about Nothing but Noodles

