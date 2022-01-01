Lo mein in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve lo mein
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$9.00
Egg noodles, sliced chicken, spring onions, napa, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, served in a savory lo mein sauce | Available Veggie Friendly
|Kid's Chicken Lo Mein
|$4.50
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Lo Mein Noodles
|$4.25
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Kids Lo Mein
|$6.75
Lots of Lo Mein noodles in a light sesame sauce.
|Sesame Lo Mein
|$8.75
Lots of Lo Mein egg noodles in a light sesame sauce with mushrooms, red bell peppers, Napa Cabbage and scallions. Garnished with black sesame seeds.
More about Nothing but Noodles
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Sesame Lo Mein
|$8.75
Lots of Lo Mein egg noodles in a light sesame sauce with mushrooms, red bell peppers, Napa Cabbage and scallions. Garnished with black sesame seeds.
|Kids Lo Mein
|$6.75
Lots of Lo Mein egg noodles in a light sesame sauce.