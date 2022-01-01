Lobsters in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve lobsters
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$24.00
Deep fried lobster tail over a house-made four cheese creamy mac.
|Side Lobster Tail
|$18.00
SUSHI
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Royal Lobster*
|$22.00
Lobster, mango. Top: avocado, beurre blanc aioli, dill, sturgeon caviar.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|My Maine Lobster Roll
|$23.00
tempura lobster, spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, fingerlime, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce
What the Fries
10707-F Park Road, Charlotte
|Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries
|$22.00
Lobster | Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
|Lobster Mac & Chs Fry Wrap
|$21.00
Lobster | Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley | Red cabbage
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$18.00
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Maine or Connecticut style
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Lobster Ravioli
|$12.75
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella and garnished with scallions. (Spicy)
What The Fries Food Truck
9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte
|Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries
|$17.00
Lobster | Cavatappi pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Lobster Ravioli
|$12.75
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella and garnished with scallions. (Spicy)
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$34.00
Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheese sauce, claw & knuckle meat, Parmesan, Old Bay, topped with bread crumbs and a garlic-butter broiled lobster tail.
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Choice of: Maine Style-cold mayo or
Connecticut style-warm butter
|Lobster Shrimp Canoes
|$18.00
Maine lobster, cooked shrimp, Creole mustard, corn salsa, spiced avocado, wonton crisps, romaine leaves
Mr. Seafood Charlotte
5430 North Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Lobster Tail
|$17.95
1 Lobster Tail, Fried or Steamed (with Garlic Butter Sauce)
|Fried Lobster Basket
|$33.95
1 Fried Lobster Tail, 5 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies
|Queen City Lobster Combo
|$43.95
1 Crableg Cluster, 1 Lobster Tail, 5 Pcs Shrimp, 1 Corn/Egg/Potato ; topped with garlic butter sauce