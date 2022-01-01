Lobsters in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$24.00
Deep fried lobster tail over a house-made four cheese creamy mac.
Side Lobster Tail$18.00
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Royal Lobster*$22.00
Lobster, mango. Top: avocado, beurre blanc aioli, dill, sturgeon caviar.
More about Prime Fish
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
My Maine Lobster Roll$23.00
tempura lobster, spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, fingerlime, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce
More about Soul Gastrolounge
What the Fries image

 

What the Fries

10707-F Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries$22.00
Lobster | Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
Lobster Mac & Chs Fry Wrap$21.00
Lobster | Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley | Red cabbage
Lobster Quesadilla$18.00
More about What the Fries
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster & Crab Crêpes$22.00
More about Cafe Monte
Lobster Roll image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$30.00
Maine or Connecticut style
More about Sea Level NC
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$12.75
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella and garnished with scallions. (Spicy)
More about Nothing But Noodles
What The Fries Food Truck image

 

What The Fries Food Truck

9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries$17.00
Lobster | Cavatappi pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley
More about What The Fries Food Truck
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$12.75
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella and garnished with scallions. (Spicy)
More about Nothing but Noodles
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$34.00
Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheese sauce, claw & knuckle meat, Parmesan, Old Bay, topped with bread crumbs and a garlic-butter broiled lobster tail.
Classic Lobster Roll$29.00
Choice of: Maine Style-cold mayo or
Connecticut style-warm butter
Lobster Shrimp Canoes$18.00
Maine lobster, cooked shrimp, Creole mustard, corn salsa, spiced avocado, wonton crisps, romaine leaves
More about The Waterman SE
Item pic

 

Mr. Seafood Charlotte

5430 North Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Tail$17.95
1 Lobster Tail, Fried or Steamed (with Garlic Butter Sauce)
Fried Lobster Basket$33.95
1 Fried Lobster Tail, 5 Pcs Fried Shrimp; served with Crinkle-cut Fries and 3 Pcs Hushpuppies
Queen City Lobster Combo$43.95
1 Crableg Cluster, 1 Lobster Tail, 5 Pcs Shrimp, 1 Corn/Egg/Potato ; topped with garlic butter sauce
More about Mr. Seafood Charlotte

