Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Boardwalk Billy's - University image

 

Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Mahi Tacos$10.99
Blackened Mahi on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & cilantro lime sour cream.
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mahi Mahi$24.00
Mahi-Mahi Blackened or Grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of: Crawfish sautéed with Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Scallions in a White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce served over Rice OR Shrimp sautéed with Tasso Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Shiitake Mushrooms Served over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
More about Cajun Queen
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Mahi Tacos$10.99
Blackened mahi with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sauce.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
BBQ Mahi-Mahi Tacos - image

 

Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa

3201 North Davidson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Delivery
BBQ Mahi-Mahi Tacos -$12.75
Grilled Mango BBQ Mahi-Mahi with Mexi-slaw, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, finished with our Cilantro White Sauce
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos -$12.25
Blackened Mahi Mahi topped with our Cilantro White Sauce, stuffed with cabbage, tomato & guacamole
More about Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa
Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne image

 

Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne

11611 North Community House Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Delivery
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Taco$12.25
BBQ Mahi-Mahi Tacos$12.75
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Po Boy

Reuben

Miso Soup

Avocado Salad

Cappuccino

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Philly Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston