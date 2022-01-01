Mahi mahi in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Boardwalk Billy's - University
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$10.99
Blackened Mahi on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & cilantro lime sour cream.
More about Cajun Queen
SEAFOOD
Cajun Queen
1800 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Mahi Mahi
|$24.00
Mahi-Mahi Blackened or Grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of: Crawfish sautéed with Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Scallions in a White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce served over Rice OR Shrimp sautéed with Tasso Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Shiitake Mushrooms Served over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$10.99
Blackened mahi with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sauce.
More about Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa
Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa
3201 North Davidson Street, Charlotte
|BBQ Mahi-Mahi Tacos -
|$12.75
Grilled Mango BBQ Mahi-Mahi with Mexi-slaw, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, finished with our Cilantro White Sauce
|Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos -
|$12.25
Blackened Mahi Mahi topped with our Cilantro White Sauce, stuffed with cabbage, tomato & guacamole