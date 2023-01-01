Masala dosa in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve masala dosa
Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar
500 South College Street Suite # 150, Charlotte
|Mysore Masala Dosa
|$16.00
Curry N Cake
2015 E Arbors Dr, Charlotte
|Masala Dosa
|$12.99
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with potato masala served with sambar, coconut and tomato chutney
|Rava Onion Masala Dosa
|$14.99
Crepe made from cream of wheat and rice flour stuffed with potatoes, onions, cilantro and served with sambar& chutney
|Mysore Masala Dosa
|$13.99
Parantha with egg,onion,chillies,ginger,cilantro,tomato served with goat curry.