Masala dosa in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants that serve masala dosa

Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar

500 South College Street Suite # 150, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mysore Masala Dosa$16.00
More about Exotica Indian Kitchen & Bar
Curry N Cake

2015 E Arbors Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Masala Dosa$12.99
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with potato masala served with sambar, coconut and tomato chutney
Rava Onion Masala Dosa$14.99
Crepe made from cream of wheat and rice flour stuffed with potatoes, onions, cilantro and served with sambar& chutney
Mysore Masala Dosa$13.99
Parantha with egg,onion,chillies,ginger,cilantro,tomato served with goat curry.
More about Curry N Cake

