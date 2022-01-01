Meat calzones in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve meat calzones
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Meat Lovers Calzone
|$12.50
folded pizza dough with pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, bacon, ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with a side of pomodoro sauce
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Meat Lovers Calzone
|$16.50
Stuffed pizza with homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella