Meat calzones in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve meat calzones

TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meat Lovers Calzone$12.50
folded pizza dough with pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, bacon, ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with a side of pomodoro sauce
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meat Lovers Calzone$16.50
Stuffed pizza with homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and mozzarella
More about The Bella Ciao
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calzone "Five Boroughs" Meats
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon.
More about Empire Pizza

