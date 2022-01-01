Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meat pies in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve meat pies

Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza - Quail Corners

8504 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Five Meat Pie$20.99
10" Five Meat Pie$10.99
18" Five Meat Pie$23.99
More about Wolfman Pizza - Quail Corners
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Lovers Pie$25.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza - Cotswold

106-B S Sharon Amity, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
16" Five Meat Pie$20.99
18" Five Meat Pie$23.99
10" Five Meat Pie$10.99
More about Wolfman Pizza - Cotswold
LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE image

 

LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE - 2539 LITTLE ROCK ROAD

2539 Little Rock Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meat Pies$9.50
2 homemade pastries filled with beef, potatoes and carrots. Served with seasoned sour cream.
More about LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE - 2539 LITTLE ROCK ROAD

