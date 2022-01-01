Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants that serve meatball subs

TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich$12.50
melted mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheese and pomodoro sauce served on a seeded hoagie roll
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

8504 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$9.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub$12.00
Hoagie, Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone
Vegan Meatball Sub$13.00
Vegan Hoagie, Marinara, Vegan Mozzarella,
Meatball Sub$12.00
Hoagie, Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone
More about mattiesdiner
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MEATBALL SUB$9.95
Home made meatballs in tomato sauce
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB$10.45
Home made meatballs, in tomato sauce and mozzarella
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wagyu Meatball Sub$12.00
American wagyu beef and Kurabuto pork meatballs braised in Mama's tomato basil red sauce, smothered in melted mozzarella and served on crusty bread.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

106-B S Sharon Amity, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$9.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Item pic

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Parm Sandwich$19.00
Homemade beef meatballs, cheesy garlic bread
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen

