Meatball subs in Charlotte

PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
|$12.50
melted mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheese and pomodoro sauce served on a seeded hoagie roll
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Meatball Sub
|$12.00
Hoagie, Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone
|Vegan Meatball Sub
|$13.00
Vegan Hoagie, Marinara, Vegan Mozzarella,
|Meatball Sub
|$12.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|MEATBALL SUB
|$9.95
Home made meatballs in tomato sauce
|MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB
|$10.45
Home made meatballs, in tomato sauce and mozzarella
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Wagyu Meatball Sub
|$12.00
American wagyu beef and Kurabuto pork meatballs braised in Mama's tomato basil red sauce, smothered in melted mozzarella and served on crusty bread.