Meatloaf in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve meatloaf

Item pic

 

Harry's Grille & Tavern

8426 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bison Bacon Cheddar Meatloaf$22.00
premium bison and beef, chipotle, applewood smoked bacon, smoked tomato glace, crispy onions, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus
More about Harry's Grille & Tavern
Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Italian Meatloaf$14.00
Vegan Meatloaf, Vegan Mozzarella, Marinara, Grilled Onions,Arugula, Tomatoes
Mattie's Mom's Meatloaf$13.00
Italian Meatloaf, Stuffed with Mozzarella, Marinara, Grilled onions,
Meatloaf Sandwich$13.00
Mattie's Mom's Meatloaf, Marble Rye,Mozzarella, Marinara, Grilled Onions, Arugula, Tomatoes
More about mattiesdiner
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf$17.50
Bacon Meatloaf topped with a white mushroom gravy and onion straws served with two side items
Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf Sandwich$13.50
served on sourdough bread and topped with white mushroom gravy served with your choice of side
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf$12.99
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAH MEATLOAF$13.00
Served with Legion BBQ sauce and Yukon potato puree
MAH MEATLOAF$8.00
Served with Legion BBQ sauce and Yukon potato puree
BACON BBQ MEATLOAF SANDWICH$12.00
Grilled meatloaf with applewood smoked bacon, bacon jam, Legion BBQ sauce,
Cheddar Cheese and lettuce on a brioche roll.
More about Legion Brewing
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Turkey Meatloaf$17.99
Turkey Meatloaf Sliders$11.99
grilled bacon wrapped meatloaf, cole slaw, beer mustard, braised onions, chipotle ketchup on potato buns, finn fries
More about Blackfinn

