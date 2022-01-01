Meatloaf in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve meatloaf
Harry's Grille & Tavern
8426 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Bison Bacon Cheddar Meatloaf
|$22.00
premium bison and beef, chipotle, applewood smoked bacon, smoked tomato glace, crispy onions, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Vegan Italian Meatloaf
|$14.00
Vegan Meatloaf, Vegan Mozzarella, Marinara, Grilled Onions,Arugula, Tomatoes
|Mattie's Mom's Meatloaf
|$13.00
Italian Meatloaf, Stuffed with Mozzarella, Marinara, Grilled onions,
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$13.00
Mattie's Mom's Meatloaf, Marble Rye,Mozzarella, Marinara, Grilled Onions, Arugula, Tomatoes
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf
|$17.50
Bacon Meatloaf topped with a white mushroom gravy and onion straws served with two side items
|Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf Sandwich
|$13.50
served on sourdough bread and topped with white mushroom gravy served with your choice of side
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Meatloaf
|$12.99
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|MAH MEATLOAF
|$13.00
Served with Legion BBQ sauce and Yukon potato puree
|MAH MEATLOAF
|$8.00
Served with Legion BBQ sauce and Yukon potato puree
|BACON BBQ MEATLOAF SANDWICH
|$12.00
Grilled meatloaf with applewood smoked bacon, bacon jam, Legion BBQ sauce,
Cheddar Cheese and lettuce on a brioche roll.