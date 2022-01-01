Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf sandwiches in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches

Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatloaf Sandwich$13.00
Mattie's Mom's Meatloaf, Marble Rye,Mozzarella, Marinara, Grilled Onions, Arugula, Tomatoes
More about mattiesdiner
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf Sandwich$13.50
served on sourdough bread and topped with white mushroom gravy served with your choice of side
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
BACON BBQ MEATLOAF SANDWICH$12.00
Grilled meatloaf with applewood smoked bacon, bacon jam, Legion BBQ sauce,
Cheddar Cheese and lettuce on a brioche roll.
More about Legion Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Greek Salad

Apple Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Strawberry Shortcake

Prosciutto

Chocolate Chip Cookies

French Fries

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston