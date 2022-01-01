Meatloaf sandwiches in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$13.00
Mattie's Mom's Meatloaf, Marble Rye,Mozzarella, Marinara, Grilled Onions, Arugula, Tomatoes
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf Sandwich
|$13.50
served on sourdough bread and topped with white mushroom gravy served with your choice of side