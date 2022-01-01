Mediterranean salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|MEDITERRANEAN SALAD WITH SHRIMP
|$13.95
Mixed greens with shrimp ,marinated artichoke, Roma tomatoes, calamata olive and gorgonzola cheese in balsamic vinegar
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Mediterranean Salad
|$15.00
Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Choice of Dressing
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Mediterranean Salad
|$11.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano
Legion Brewing
2013 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Tega Hill Mediterranean Salad
|$7.00
Tega Hill greens, tomato, cucumber, and mint