Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD WITH SHRIMP$13.95
Mixed greens with shrimp ,marinated artichoke, Roma tomatoes, calamata olive and gorgonzola cheese in balsamic vinegar
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$15.00
Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Choice of Dressing
More about Kosher Charlotte
Mediterranean Salad image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$11.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Main pic

 

Legion Brewing

2013 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tega Hill Mediterranean Salad$7.00
Tega Hill greens, tomato, cucumber, and mint
More about Legion Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Shrimp Fried Rice

Naan

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Rice Bowls

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston