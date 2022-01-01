Muffins in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve muffins
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.50
|Blueberry Streusel Muffin
|$3.85
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Corn Bread Muffin (1)
|$1.00
|Corn Bread Muffin (1)
|$0.58
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$2.89
|Morning Glory Muffin
|$2.89
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.89
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
136 East 36th Street, Charlotte
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.85
Blueberry cream cheese muffin topped with sweet and salty streusel.
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.85
Blueberry cream cheese muffin topped with sweet and salty streusel.
SMOOTHIES
The Lights Cafe
16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte
|banana choc chip muffin
|$5.00
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.85
Blueberry cream cheese muffin topped with sweet and salty streusel.
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
4015 Craft Street, Charlotte
|Muffins
|$3.50
Say goodbye to plain old muffins. These muffins pop with flavor and
texture. The ideal accompaniment for a great cup of coffee.
Choose regular or vegan.