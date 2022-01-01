Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve muffins

Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.50
Blueberry Streusel Muffin$3.85
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn Bread Muffin (1)$1.00
Corn Bread Muffin (1)$0.58
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.89
Morning Glory Muffin$2.89
Blueberry Muffin$2.89
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$3.85
Blueberry cream cheese muffin topped with sweet and salty streusel.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.85
Blueberry cream cheese muffin topped with sweet and salty streusel.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
The Lights Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

The Lights Cafe

16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
banana choc chip muffin$5.00
More about The Lights Cafe
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.85
Blueberry cream cheese muffin topped with sweet and salty streusel.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

4015 Craft Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffins$3.50
Say goodbye to plain old muffins. These muffins pop with flavor and
texture. The ideal accompaniment for a great cup of coffee.
Choose regular or vegan.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Eggs Up Grill

6414 Rea Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1093 reviews)
Fast Pay
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Flank Steaks

Lemon Tarts

Crispy Chicken

Grits

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Vegetable Tempura

White Pizza

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston