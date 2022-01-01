Mussels in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve mussels
More about Osteria LuCa
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Mussels
|$14.00
Tomato, White Wine, Garlic, Chili, Grilled Bread
More about Good Food on Montford
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Food on Montford
1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte
|Mussels
|$15.00
green curry cream, coconut milk, cilantro
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Baked Mussels
|$7.00
Mussels baked with spicy aioli
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|MUSSELS RED
|$10.50
Sauteed garlic oil white wine touch marinara
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Spicy Shrimp and Mussel Linguini
|$26.00
Natural shrimp and mussels tossed with fresh linguini in a marinated tomato, Calabrian chili, white wine and Italian butter sauce with toasted garlic.
|PEI Mussels
|$15.00
Steamed in a broth with roasted tomatoes, white wine, Italian butter and plenty of crusty sourdough bread to soak up the flavors.
More about The Crunkleton
The Crunkleton
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|Mussels
|$19.00
Chorizo, Hearth Charred Tomatoes, Pot Stock, Charred Ciabatta
More about Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
715 Providence Rd, Charlotte
|PEI Mussels
|$16.00
Pepperoni. White Wine. Garlic. Shallots. Benne Seeds. Crushed Tomato. Fresh Herbs. Grilled Ciabatta.