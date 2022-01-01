Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels$14.00
Tomato, White Wine, Garlic, Chili, Grilled Bread
More about Osteria LuCa
Good Food on Montford image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Food on Montford

1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$15.00
green curry cream, coconut milk, cilantro
More about Good Food on Montford
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Mussels$7.00
Mussels baked with spicy aioli
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MUSSELS RED$10.50
Sauteed garlic oil white wine touch marinara
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Shrimp and Mussel Linguini$26.00
Natural shrimp and mussels tossed with fresh linguini in a marinated tomato, Calabrian chili, white wine and Italian butter sauce with toasted garlic.
PEI Mussels$15.00
Steamed in a broth with roasted tomatoes, white wine, Italian butter and plenty of crusty sourdough bread to soak up the flavors.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$19.00
Chorizo, Hearth Charred Tomatoes, Pot Stock, Charred Ciabatta
More about The Crunkleton
Item pic

 

Stagioni Four Seasons of Food

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (5135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PEI Mussels$16.00
Pepperoni. White Wine. Garlic. Shallots. Benne Seeds. Crushed Tomato. Fresh Herbs. Grilled Ciabatta.
More about Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$19.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

