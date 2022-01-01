Nachos in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve nachos
12th Man Sports Pub
12206 Copper way, Charlotte
|Pizza Nachos
|$7.00
House Pizza Chips topped with red sauce and cheese.
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Mariquitas Nachos - fried green plantain chips topped with lechon, pickled onions and cilantro aioli
|$9.00
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|NACHO BURGER
|$14.50
gluten-free quinoa and millet burger patty, chipotle sunflower seed hummus, spicy butternut squash queso, pico de gallo, avocado, and jalapeno with a side
|NACHOS
|$15.00
Gluten free corn tortilla chips, black beans, butternut squash queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, house made
cashew sour cream, and jalapeños!
Suffolk Punch
2911 Griffith St, Charlotte
|Phat Little Piggy Nachos
|$17.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Bacon, Warm Queso Dip, Ginger Root BBQ Sauce, Kohlrabi Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
|Nacho Mac-N-Cheese It's Mine
|$16.00
Simmered Beef Barbacoa, Cavatappi Pasta, Beer Cheese Cream Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Queso, Cilantro Lime Cream, Lime.
Substitute Seasoned Formed Quinoa Crumbles (V)
Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.99
Warm corn tortilla chips topped with Tomato, beans, onions, shredded lettuce, queso, sour cream, guacamole, and seasoned chicken.
Hot Tamale Food Truck
6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte
|Nachos
|$9.99
choice of meat , corn tortilla chips , with queso cheese, black beans, pico de Gallo , jalapeños, sour cream.
Velvet Taco
1601 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte
|Brisket Nachos
|$5.25
blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Sesame Ahi Tuna Nachos
|$9.95
Seared yellowfin tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, wakame, served with wonton crisps.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Dirty South Nachos
|$14.00
fried chicken skin “chips” with a pimento cheese fondue and jalapeño pickled okra
Westend Tavern
2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road, Charlotte
|Chicken Nacho Stack
|$14.00
Corn tortillas, topped with layers of chicken, cheese sauce, peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream.
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Smoked Duck Nachos
|$14.00
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Nachos Libre
|$9.00
A mountain of tortilla chips w/ tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, cheddar, habanero barbecue sauce and our lime sour cream
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.99
Warm tortilla chips topped with queso, black beans, shredded lettuce, Pico do gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, grilled chicken and shredded cheese blend.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Nachos
|$12.50
white queso, corn salsa, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado creme, scallions; add braised Springer Mountain chicken or blackened shrimp for an additional charge
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Chili Nachos
|$12.00
Veggie chili, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa with side of jalapeños.
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|FULL Why Nacho
|$8.00
Chilli, Cheese, Beans, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Fresh Jalepenos, Red Onions & Sour Cream
|HALF Why Nacho
|$4.00
|HALF Why Nacho
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Chipotle Chicken Nachos
|$12.00
Corn Tortilla Chips . Spicy Citrus Seasoning Chipotle Chicken . Melty Queso
Cilantro Sour Cream . Pickled Jalapenos
Pico de Gallo . Cotija Cheese
Southbound
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|So-Cal Nachos
|$12.00
BLACK BEAN, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO, AVOCADO CREMA, CILANTRO, QUESO FRESCO **Old School Style subs fries instead of chips**
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Brandywine Road, Charlotte
|Nachos Libre
|$9.00
A mountain of tortilla chips w/ tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, cheddar, habanero barbecue sauce and our lime sour cream
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
1401 Central Ave., Charlotte
|Nachos Libre
|$9.00
A mountain of tortilla chips w/ tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, cheddar, habanero barbecue sauce and our lime sour cream
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|Southern Nachos
|$8.99
Tortilla chips layered with nacho cheese, a drizzle of our Western BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese & topped with pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville
|Nachos Libre
|$9.00
A mountain of tortilla chips w/ tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, cheddar, habanero barbecue sauce and our lime sour cream
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|NACHOS
|$11.00
Not your lazy nachos! Nachos prepared the traditional Texas way. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream,
jalapeños, guacamole and optional protein.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Piedmont Social House
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Social Nachos
|$13.99
A heaping portion of tortilla chips topped with your choice of chicken or beef, pico de gallo, spicy queso, pickled jalapenos, shredded cheese, and drizzled with cilantro lime crema
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Fairwood 226
226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte
|Fairwood Nachos
|$10.50
White Corn tortilla Chips topped with Either Barbacoa or Grilled Chicken, Fire Roasted Salsa, Beer Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Lettuce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Southern Nachos
|$12.99
tortilla chips, pulled pork, jalapenos, tomatoes, jalapeno beer cheese, scallions, bourbon bbq and sour cream