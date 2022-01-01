Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

12th Man Sports Pub

12206 Copper way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pizza Nachos$7.00
House Pizza Chips topped with red sauce and cheese.
Item pic

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mariquitas Nachos - fried green plantain chips topped with lechon, pickled onions and cilantro aioli$9.00
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NACHO BURGER$14.50
gluten-free quinoa and millet burger patty, chipotle sunflower seed hummus, spicy butternut squash queso, pico de gallo, avocado, and jalapeno with a side
NACHOS$15.00
Gluten free corn tortilla chips, black beans, butternut squash queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, house made
cashew sour cream, and jalapeños!
Item pic

 

Suffolk Punch

2911 Griffith St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Phat Little Piggy Nachos$17.00
Pulled Pork, Smoked Bacon, Warm Queso Dip, Ginger Root BBQ Sauce, Kohlrabi Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
Nacho Mac-N-Cheese It's Mine$16.00
Simmered Beef Barbacoa, Cavatappi Pasta, Beer Cheese Cream Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Queso, Cilantro Lime Cream, Lime.
Substitute Seasoned Formed Quinoa Crumbles (V)
Item pic

 

Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Supreme$11.99
Warm corn tortilla chips topped with Tomato, beans, onions, shredded lettuce, queso, sour cream, guacamole, and seasoned chicken.
Hot Tamale Food Truck image

 

Hot Tamale Food Truck

6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$9.99
choice of meat , corn tortilla chips , with queso cheese, black beans, pico de Gallo , jalapeños, sour cream.
Item pic

 

Velvet Taco

1601 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Nachos$5.25
blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sesame Ahi Tuna Nachos$9.95
Seared yellowfin tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, wakame, served with wonton crisps.
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Dirty South Nachos$14.00
fried chicken skin “chips” with a pimento cheese fondue and jalapeño pickled okra
Westend Tavern image

 

Westend Tavern

2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Nacho Stack$14.00
Corn tortillas, topped with layers of chicken, cheese sauce, peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream.
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Duck Nachos$14.00
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Libre$9.00
A mountain of tortilla chips w/ tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, cheddar, habanero barbecue sauce and our lime sour cream
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos Supreme$11.99
Warm tortilla chips topped with queso, black beans, shredded lettuce, Pico do gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, grilled chicken and shredded cheese blend.
El Thrifty CLT image

 

El Thrifty CLT

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$11.00
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$12.50
white queso, corn salsa, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado creme, scallions; add braised Springer Mountain chicken or blackened shrimp for an additional charge
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Nachos$12.00
Veggie chili, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa with side of jalapeños.
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FULL Why Nacho$8.00
Chilli, Cheese, Beans, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Fresh Jalepenos, Red Onions & Sour Cream
HALF Why Nacho$4.00
HALF Why Nacho$4.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Nachos$12.00
Corn Tortilla Chips . Spicy Citrus Seasoning Chipotle Chicken . Melty Queso
Cilantro Sour Cream . Pickled Jalapenos
Pico de Gallo . Cotija Cheese
Southbound image

 

Southbound

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
So-Cal Nachos$12.00
BLACK BEAN, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO, AVOCADO CREMA, CILANTRO, QUESO FRESCO **Old School Style subs fries instead of chips**
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Libre$9.00
A mountain of tortilla chips w/ tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, cheddar, habanero barbecue sauce and our lime sour cream
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

1401 Central Ave., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Libre$9.00
A mountain of tortilla chips w/ tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, cheddar, habanero barbecue sauce and our lime sour cream
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southern Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips layered with nacho cheese, a drizzle of our Western BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese & topped with pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Libre$9.00
A mountain of tortilla chips w/ tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, cheddar, habanero barbecue sauce and our lime sour cream
Item pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
NACHOS$11.00
Not your lazy nachos! Nachos prepared the traditional Texas way. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream,
jalapeños, guacamole and optional protein.
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Social Nachos$13.99
A heaping portion of tortilla chips topped with your choice of chicken or beef, pico de gallo, spicy queso, pickled jalapenos, shredded cheese, and drizzled with cilantro lime crema
The Fairwood 226 image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Fairwood 226

226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fairwood Nachos$10.50
White Corn tortilla Chips topped with Either Barbacoa or Grilled Chicken, Fire Roasted Salsa, Beer Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Lettuce
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Nachos$12.99
tortilla chips, pulled pork, jalapenos, tomatoes, jalapeno beer cheese, scallions, bourbon bbq and sour cream
Restaurant banner

 

Hideaway Bar & Lounge

2710 Tuckaseegee Rd, charlotte

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Brisket Nachos$15.00
