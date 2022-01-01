Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve octopus

Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus$7.00
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Good Food on Montford image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Food on Montford

1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus$16.00
potato gnocchi, puttanesca
More about Good Food on Montford
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TAKO NIGIRI (Octopus)$7.00
Octopus
More about Park Sushi
Yunta image

 

Yunta

2201 South Blvd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Octopus Tiradito$16.00
Thinly Sliced Octopus, Black Olive Aioli, Avocado, Chalaquita
More about Yunta
Item pic

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Octopus$10.95
Light Cajun Spiced Four, Fried Crispy with Spicy Aioli Sauce
More about Ru Sans
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus Salad$16.00
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,
Grilled Octopus$18.00
Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus Sashimi$4.50
Octopus Nigiri$4.50
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Item pic

PIZZA

The Jimmy

2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Octopus$21.00
Marinated Butter Beans
*contains nuts
More about The Jimmy
Item pic

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Charred Octopus$14.00
with Confit Fingerling potatoes, Nduja and chimichurri
More about Trolley Barn

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Waffles

Beef Noodles

Chicken Rolls

Steak Salad

Tandoori

Cheeseburgers

Fried Pickles

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston