Octopus in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve octopus
More about Soul Gastrolounge
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Octopus
|$7.00
More about Good Food on Montford
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Food on Montford
1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte
|Octopus
|$16.00
potato gnocchi, puttanesca
More about Park Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|TAKO NIGIRI (Octopus)
|$7.00
Octopus
More about Yunta
Yunta
2201 South Blvd., Charlotte
|Octopus Tiradito
|$16.00
Thinly Sliced Octopus, Black Olive Aioli, Avocado, Chalaquita
More about Ru Sans
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Crispy Octopus
|$10.95
Light Cajun Spiced Four, Fried Crispy with Spicy Aioli Sauce
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Grilled Octopus Salad
|$16.00
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,
|Grilled Octopus
|$18.00
Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Blacow burger sushi bar
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Octopus Sashimi
|$4.50
|Octopus Nigiri
|$4.50
More about The Jimmy
PIZZA
The Jimmy
2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte
|Grilled Octopus
|$21.00
Marinated Butter Beans
*contains nuts
More about Trolley Barn
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Charred Octopus
|$14.00
with Confit Fingerling potatoes, Nduja and chimichurri