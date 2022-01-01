Omelettes in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve omelettes
Mattie's Diner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Salmon Omelette
|$14.00
3 Eggs, Grilled Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers, Tomato, Red Onion, with Toast
Westend Tavern
2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road, Charlotte
|Three Meat Omelette
|$16.00
Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Parisian Omelette
|$16.00
|Fruit De Mer Omelette
|$21.00