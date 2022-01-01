Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve pad thai

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Charlotte

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap$4.00
Chicken, fried tofu, egg, shiitake mushrooms and veggies, wok-fired in Pad Thai sauce. Served with bean sprouts, spring onions and toasted peanuts.
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, wok-fired in a tangy red chili pepper sauce with eggs and veggies. Topped with roasted peanuts and a squeeze of fresh lime.
Pad Thai$9.00

CO - Park Rd

4201 Park Rd D, Charlette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$17.50
Tamarind, bean sprouts, egg, carrots, onions, scallions, napa cabbage, peanuts, rice noodles
Nothing But Noodles - Steele Creek Crossing

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$9.25
Rice noodles tossed in a classic Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried egg. Garnished with fresh cilantro, a lime wedge and peanuts. (Spicy)
Nothing but Noodles - Stonecrest

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$9.25

CO - Waverly

7416 Waverly Walk Ave suite h-4, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$17.50

Kids Pad Thai$8.00
Pad Thai Sauce, Rice Noodles & Chicken
