Pad thai in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Charlotte
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Charlotte
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap
|$4.00
Chicken, fried tofu, egg, shiitake mushrooms and veggies, wok-fired in Pad Thai sauce. Served with bean sprouts, spring onions and toasted peanuts.
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, wok-fired in a tangy red chili pepper sauce with eggs and veggies. Topped with roasted peanuts and a squeeze of fresh lime.
|Pad Thai
|$9.00
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and chicken, wok-fired in a tangy red chili pepper sauce with eggs and veggies. Topped with roasted peanuts and a squeeze of fresh lime.
More about CO - Park Rd
CO - Park Rd
4201 Park Rd D, Charlette
|Pad Thai
|$17.50
Tamarind, bean sprouts, egg, carrots, onions, scallions, napa cabbage, peanuts, rice noodles
More about Nothing But Noodles - Steele Creek Crossing
Nothing But Noodles - Steele Creek Crossing
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Pad Thai
|$9.25
Rice noodles tossed in a classic Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried egg. Garnished with fresh cilantro, a lime wedge and peanuts. (Spicy)
More about Nothing but Noodles - Stonecrest
Nothing but Noodles - Stonecrest
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Pad Thai
|$9.25
Rice noodles tossed in a classic Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried egg. Garnished with fresh cilantro, a lime wedge and peanuts. (Spicy)