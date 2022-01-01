Pancakes in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pancakes
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Pancakes
|$3.00
Two Pancakes
DIM SUM • NOODLES
The Dumpling Lady
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Scallion Pancake
|$5.08
Pan-fried scallion pancake. Crispy. One pancake cur into quarters
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Side Pancake (1)
|2 Pancakes & Bacon
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
332 West Bland Street, Charlotte
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancake
|$3.50
One Classic buttermilk pancake filled with a cinnamon sugar swirl, topped with cream cheese icing
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
SMOOTHIES
The Lights Cafe
16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte
|buckwheat pancake
|$12.00
whipped cream, fresh fruit (gf.) (v.)
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Blueberry & Ricotta Pancakes
|$11.00
Blueberry compote, lemon gel, honey butter, maple syrup