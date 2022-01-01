Pasta salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pasta salad
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Pasta Salad
|$15.00
Cavatappi Pasta, basil vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, smoked mozzarella. VT. Quart container, serves 4-6 as a side dish.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Pasta Salad
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Pasta Salad
|$1.99
|Lb Pasta Salad
|$4.99
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Pasta Salad
|$4.00
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Pasta Salad
|$3.00
Bleu Barn North End
1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte
|Greek Pasta Salad
|$4.00
Pasta radiatori, cucumber, carrot, red onion, green onions, seasonal veggies, creamy Greek feta dressing (V)