Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve pasta salad

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad$15.00
Cavatappi Pasta, basil vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, smoked mozzarella. VT. Quart container, serves 4-6 as a side dish.
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad$1.99
Lb Pasta Salad$4.99
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pasta Salad$4.00
More about Empire Pizza
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Salad$3.00
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Bleu Barn North End image

 

Bleu Barn North End

1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Pasta Salad$4.00
Pasta radiatori, cucumber, carrot, red onion, green onions, seasonal veggies, creamy Greek feta dressing (V)
More about Bleu Barn North End
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Pasta Salad$7.00
Bowtie Pasta, Cannellini Beans, Herb Pesto, Arugula
16oz. Serves 2
More about Kosher Charlotte

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Chicken Teriyaki

Tuna Rolls

Nigiri

Home Fries

Egg Sandwiches

Vegetable Tempura

Mango Lassi

Chicken Shawarma

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston