Pecan pies in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pecan pies
Eight & Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Maple Pecan Pie
|$30.00
9" House made Pecan Pie. Pre order for Nov 22 & 23 pickup.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Pecan Pie
|$4.99
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Pecan Pie
|$30.00
Bourbon, Chocolate VT. Add vanilla ice cream (not included) if you choose
The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|House-Made Pecan Pie
|$9.00
Served Warm with Ice Cream
The King's Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Chocolate Pecan Pie
|$10.00
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$19.00
Fresh Pecans, Bourbon, Brown Sugar Custard.
Southern Pecan
6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte
|Chocolate Chess Pecan Pie
|$9.95
Housemade Dark Chocolate Chess Pie with Pecans and a Raspberry Pure
|Chocolate Chess Pecan Pie
|$9.95