Pecan pies in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve pecan pies

Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight & Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Maple Pecan Pie$30.00
9" House made Pecan Pie. Pre order for Nov 22 & 23 pickup.
More about Eight & Sand Kitchen
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pecan Pie$4.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Item pic

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Pie$30.00
Bourbon, Chocolate VT. Add vanilla ice cream (not included) if you choose
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Pie$5.95
More about Cajun Queen
Item pic

 

The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
House-Made Pecan Pie$9.00
Served Warm with Ice Cream
More about The Crunkleton - 1957 East 7th street
Kings Kitchen image

 

The King's Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Pecan Pie$10.00
More about The King's Kitchen
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bourbon Pecan Pie$19.00
Fresh Pecans, Bourbon, Brown Sugar Custard.
More about Kosher Charlotte
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chess Pecan Pie$9.95
Housemade Dark Chocolate Chess Pie with Pecans and a Raspberry Pure
Chocolate Chess Pecan Pie$9.95
More about Southern Pecan
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown - R2

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie$12.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown - R2

