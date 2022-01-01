Pepperoni pizza in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
12th Man Sports Pub
12206 Copper way, Charlotte
|10" Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
red ripe tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and covered with pepperoni.
|16" Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
red ripe tomato sauce, shredded
mozzarella and covered with
pepperoni.
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Pepperoni Pizza**
|$14.00
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$7.75
pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and hand-crushed tomato sauce
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and hand-crushed tomato sauce
GWRNoDa
610 Anderson Street, Charlotte
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.95
4 cheese, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian seasonings
The Sidekick CLT
3701 N Davidson St Suite 201, Charlotte
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
House blend cheese and all the pepperonis.
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.50
Homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$8.95
Homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$6.99
From Philly to Charlit
2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte
|Pepperoni Pizza Philly cheesesteak (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll) of Philly cheesesteak meat with peppers onions pepperoni mozzarella and pizza sauce
|$15.00
|Pepperoni Pizza Fries
|$8.50
|(12oz) Pepperoni pizza cheesesteak with peppers onions mozzarella pepperoni slices and marinara sauce (12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll )
|$19.00
Charlotte Beer Garden
1300 South Tryon, Charlotte
|Classic Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.00
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
715 Providence Rd, Charlotte
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni.
|Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza
|$17.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni. House Made Fennel Sausage.
800° Woodfired Kitchen
6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte
|Double Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Margherita Pizza with crispy pepperoni, spicy soppressata
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
