Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepperoni pizza in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

12th Man Sports Pub image

 

12th Man Sports Pub

12206 Copper way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
10" Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
red ripe tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and covered with pepperoni.
16" Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
red ripe tomato sauce, shredded
mozzarella and covered with
pepperoni.
More about 12th Man Sports Pub
TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza**$14.00
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$7.75
pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and hand-crushed tomato sauce
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and hand-crushed tomato sauce
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza image

 

GWRNoDa

610 Anderson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$15.95
4 cheese, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian seasonings
More about GWRNoDa
The Sidekick CLT image

 

The Sidekick CLT

3701 N Davidson St Suite 201, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
House blend cheese and all the pepperonis.
More about The Sidekick CLT
Pepperoni Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$14.50
Homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$8.95
Homemade tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
More about The Bella Ciao
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$6.99
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

 

From Philly to Charlit

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Pizza Philly cheesesteak (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll) of Philly cheesesteak meat with peppers onions pepperoni mozzarella and pizza sauce$15.00
Pepperoni Pizza Fries$8.50
(12oz) Pepperoni pizza cheesesteak with peppers onions mozzarella pepperoni slices and marinara sauce (12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll )$19.00
More about From Philly to Charlit
Charlotte Beer Garden image

 

Charlotte Beer Garden

1300 South Tryon, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
More about Charlotte Beer Garden
Pepperoni Pizza image

 

Stagioni Four Seasons of Food

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (5135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni.
Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza$17.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni. House Made Fennel Sausage.
More about Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
Consumer pic

PIZZA

The Jimmy

2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
More about The Jimmy
Double Pepperoni Pizza image

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Margherita Pizza with crispy pepperoni, spicy soppressata
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Pancakes

Boneless Wings

Greek Salad

Hot Chocolate

Maki

Seaweed Salad

Avocado Toast

Banana Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston