Pepperoni rolls in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve pepperoni rolls

Item pic

 

figo36

416 E 36th St Unit 600, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Roll$16.00
Mozzarella, pepperoni with house marinara dipping sauce
More about figo36
Item pic

 

From Philly to Charlit - The City Kitchen 2200 Thrift rd

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Pizza Philly cheesesteak (8oz of meat on a Amoroso roll) of Philly cheesesteak meat with peppers onions pepperoni mozzarella and pizza sauce$15.00
(12oz) Pepperoni pizza cheesesteak with peppers onions mozzarella pepperoni slices and marinara sauce (12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll )$19.00
More about From Philly to Charlit - The City Kitchen 2200 Thrift rd

