Pesto pizza in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve pesto pizza

TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House-Made Pesto Pizza$15.00
caramelized onions, red and yellow bell peppers, pine nuts, parmesan cheese and house-made pesto sauce
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Pizza$15.50
Homemade basil pesto*, chicken breast, marinated diced tomatoes, mozzarella
*Contains tree nuts
Pesto Spinachi Pizza$14.50
Pesto Cream*, fresh spinach, diced marinated tomatoes, mozzarella
*Contains tree nuts
More about The Bella Ciao
Banner pic

 

Napa on Providence

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Pesto Pizza$16.00
sundried tomato pesto, marinated shrimp,
confit grape tomatoes, white cheddar, chèvre, fresh basil
More about Napa on Providence
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil Pesto Pizza$15.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

