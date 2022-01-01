Pesto pizza in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pesto pizza
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|House-Made Pesto Pizza
|$15.00
caramelized onions, red and yellow bell peppers, pine nuts, parmesan cheese and house-made pesto sauce
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$15.50
Homemade basil pesto*, chicken breast, marinated diced tomatoes, mozzarella
*Contains tree nuts
|Pesto Spinachi Pizza
|$14.50
Pesto Cream*, fresh spinach, diced marinated tomatoes, mozzarella
*Contains tree nuts
Napa on Providence
110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte
|Shrimp Pesto Pizza
|$16.00
sundried tomato pesto, marinated shrimp,
confit grape tomatoes, white cheddar, chèvre, fresh basil
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil Pesto Pizza
|$15.00