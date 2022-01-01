Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Thinly sliced, seasoned beef with grilled peppers, onions and provolone cheese
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Thinly sliced, seasoned chicken with grilled peppers, onions and provolone cheese
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
No Joke Pizza image

 

No Joke Pizza

8133 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak Sammy$10.99
Grilled Steak, Garlic Pepper Aioli, Sautéed Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Red Onions, and Provolone Cheese. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
More about No Joke Pizza
Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Steak, Provolone, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
More about mattiesdiner
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Philly Cheesesteak
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
Small Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
More about Empire Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak Hero$12.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

From Philly to Charlit

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(12oz) Chicken Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions(12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)$19.00
(12oz) Whiz Whipped Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions (12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)$19.00
Mumbo Philly Cheesesteak with (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll) peppers onions and a generous amount of Mumbo sauce$15.00
More about From Philly to Charlit
Halal Street Food image

 

Halal Street Food

4044 Connection Point Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap$11.99
More about Halal Street Food
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak$19.00
sliced steak, onions & peppers, four cheese sauce
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese 'Steak'$15.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Room & Board image

 

Room & Board

3228 N Davidson, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$11.00
More about Room & Board
Philly Cheesesteak image

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Impossible Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
thin sliced ribeye seared with caramelized onions, topped with provolone and cheese sauce on a crispy Philly roll
GF - Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
thin sliced ribeye seared with caramelized onions, topped with provolone and cheese sauce on a crispy Philly roll
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
thin sliced ribeye seared with caramelized onions, topped with provolone and cheese sauce on a crispy Philly roll
More about Trolley Barn

