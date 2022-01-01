Philly cheesesteaks in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Beef Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Thinly sliced, seasoned beef with grilled peppers, onions and provolone cheese
|Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Thinly sliced, seasoned chicken with grilled peppers, onions and provolone cheese
No Joke Pizza
8133 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte
|Philly Cheesesteak Sammy
|$10.99
Grilled Steak, Garlic Pepper Aioli, Sautéed Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Red Onions, and Provolone Cheese. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.00
Steak, Provolone, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Large Philly Cheesesteak
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
|Small Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.00
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Philly Cheesesteak Hero
|$12.99
From Philly to Charlit
2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte
|(12oz) Chicken Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions(12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)
|$19.00
|(12oz) Whiz Whipped Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions (12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)
|$19.00
|Mumbo Philly Cheesesteak with (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll) peppers onions and a generous amount of Mumbo sauce
|$15.00
Halal Street Food
4044 Connection Point Boulevard, Charlotte
|Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
|$11.99
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$19.00
sliced steak, onions & peppers, four cheese sauce
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
|Philly Cheese 'Steak'
|$15.00
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Impossible Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
thin sliced ribeye seared with caramelized onions, topped with provolone and cheese sauce on a crispy Philly roll
|GF - Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
thin sliced ribeye seared with caramelized onions, topped with provolone and cheese sauce on a crispy Philly roll
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
thin sliced ribeye seared with caramelized onions, topped with provolone and cheese sauce on a crispy Philly roll