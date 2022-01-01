Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve philly rolls

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PHILLY ROLL *$6.50
SALMON,AVOCADO,CREAM CHEESE
More about Yamazaru
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Roll*$8.00
More about Prime Fish
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Maki Roll$8.45
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado & Masago (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
More about Bahn Thai
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Roll$11.00
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PHILLY ROLL$10.00
smoke salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seed
More about Park Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Roll$8.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Roll$8.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese
More about Ru Sans
Item pic

 

From Philly to Charlit

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(12oz) Chicken Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions(12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)$19.00
(12oz) Whiz Whipped Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions (12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)$19.00
Mumbo Philly Cheesesteak with (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll) peppers onions and a generous amount of Mumbo sauce$15.00
More about From Philly to Charlit
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Roll$8.00
More about Blacow burger sushi bar

