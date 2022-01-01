Philly rolls in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve philly rolls
More about Yamazaru
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|PHILLY ROLL *
|$6.50
SALMON,AVOCADO,CREAM CHEESE
More about Bahn Thai
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Philly Maki Roll
|$8.45
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado & Masago (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
More about Soul Gastrolounge
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Philly Roll
|$11.00
More about Park Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|PHILLY ROLL
|$10.00
smoke salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seed
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Philly Roll
|$8.00
More about From Philly to Charlit
From Philly to Charlit
2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte
|(12oz) Chicken Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions(12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)
|$19.00
|(12oz) Whiz Whipped Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions (12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)
|$19.00
|Mumbo Philly Cheesesteak with (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll) peppers onions and a generous amount of Mumbo sauce
|$15.00