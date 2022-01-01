Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve po boy

Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$16.09
More about Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
Westend Tavern image

 

Westend Tavern

2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Po Boy Wrap$13.00
Fried Shrimp on ciabatta with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.
More about Westend Tavern
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$12.99
Breaded Shrimp, Lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade sauce served with fries, cole slaw & Pickle.
More about Jackie Boy's
What the Fries image

 

What the Fries

10707-F Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
More about What the Fries
24470653-f05f-460a-8bd7-2de913644dc6 image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
East Coast Shrimp Po Boy$16.50
crispy shrimp, local tomato, lettuce, house dill pickles, toasted local, hoagie, Cajun aioli
More about Sea Level NC
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po Boy$16.50
fried, Waterman sauce, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle, French bread
Thursday Shrimp Po Boy$10.00
More about The Waterman SE
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po Boy Wrap$11.00
Cajun Shrimp, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Side Chipotle Ranch.
More about Empire Pizza
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
Slaw, Comeback Sauce
More about Kings Kitchen
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po Boy$12.99
On a traditional Leidenheimer bun with lettuce, tomato, & tarter sauce.
Fried Flounder Po Boy$12.99
On a Leidenheimer bun with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy$15.95
Fried Catfish Po'Boy$15.95
Fried Oyster Po'Boy$15.95
More about Southern Pecan

