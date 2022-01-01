Po boy in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve po boy
More about Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.09
More about Westend Tavern
Westend Tavern
2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road, Charlotte
|Po Boy Wrap
|$13.00
Fried Shrimp on ciabatta with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.
More about Jackie Boy's
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$12.99
Breaded Shrimp, Lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade sauce served with fries, cole slaw & Pickle.
More about Sea Level NC
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|East Coast Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.50
crispy shrimp, local tomato, lettuce, house dill pickles, toasted local, hoagie, Cajun aioli
More about The Waterman SE
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.50
fried, Waterman sauce, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle, French bread
|Thursday Shrimp Po Boy
|$10.00
More about Empire Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Shrimp Po Boy Wrap
|$11.00
Cajun Shrimp, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Side Chipotle Ranch.
More about Kings Kitchen
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.00
Slaw, Comeback Sauce
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$12.99
On a traditional Leidenheimer bun with lettuce, tomato, & tarter sauce.
|Fried Flounder Po Boy
|$12.99
On a Leidenheimer bun with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce.