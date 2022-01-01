Pork chops in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

Harry's Grille & Tavern

8426 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop$24.00
center-cut 12 oz., peach-cherry chutney, herbed pan sauce, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus
*Gluten Free
More about Harry's Grille & Tavern
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Maple Pork Chop$19.00
bone-in pork chop served with a bourbon maple glaze and two side items
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Consumer pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Pork - 1 Pound$13.00
Chopped Pork - 1 Pound$13.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pork Chops$16.59
#4 Pork Chop$12.59
Fried Pork Chop Sandwich$8.99
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Noble Smoke Barbecue

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Cheshire Pork - 1/4 lb.$6.00
Chopped Cheshire Pork - 1/2 lb.$11.00
Chopped Cheshire Pork Sando$10.00
More about Noble Smoke Barbecue
Consumer pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Pork - 1 Pound$13.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops$12.95
More about Diamond Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14 Oz Pork Chop$26.95
Our 14 oz French-cut pork chop is fire-grilled to your desired temperature and basted with a delicious Southwestern BBQ sauce. It is served with Cajun-spiced roasted potatoes and crisp steamed broccoli.
More about Cajun Queen
Banner pic

 

Napa on Providence

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop$34.00
roasted marble potatoes & sautéed kale, sorghum glazed carrots, bacon & bourbon pork jus
More about Napa on Providence
Banner pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

1401 Central Ave., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Pork - 1 Pound$13.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheshire Pork Chop$19.00
Apple Butter
More about Kings Kitchen
0eff9ca1-a2e7-43dc-acc9-b77222951dbc image

 

NS

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Cheshire Pork - 1/2 lb.$10.00
Chopped Cheshire Pork - 1/4 lb.$5.00
Chopped Cheshire Pork Sando$9.00
More about NS
Item pic

TAPAS

Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

1320 South Church Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PORK CHOP$16.00
HARISSA SPICED PORK CHOP • SPRING VEGETABLE SUCCOTASH • CORN SOUBISE
More about Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
Banner pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Pork - 1 Pound$13.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$26.95
Grilled Bone in Pork Chop served with Apple Compote, Corn Souffle, and fresh Collard Greens
More about Southern Pecan
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Pork Chop$24.00
Sour Apple Jam
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

