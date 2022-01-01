Pork chops in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pork chops
Harry's Grille & Tavern
8426 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop
|$24.00
center-cut 12 oz., peach-cherry chutney, herbed pan sauce, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus
*Gluten Free
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Bourbon Maple Pork Chop
|$19.00
bone-in pork chop served with a bourbon maple glaze and two side items
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Chopped Pork - 1 Pound
|$13.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Fried Pork Chops
|$16.59
|#4 Pork Chop
|$12.59
|Fried Pork Chop Sandwich
|$8.99
Noble Smoke Barbecue
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Chopped Cheshire Pork - 1/4 lb.
|$6.00
|Chopped Cheshire Pork - 1/2 lb.
|$11.00
|Chopped Cheshire Pork Sando
|$10.00
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Brandywine Road, Charlotte
|Chopped Pork - 1 Pound
|$13.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Pork Chops
|$12.95
SEAFOOD
Cajun Queen
1800 E 7th St, Charlotte
|14 Oz Pork Chop
|$26.95
Our 14 oz French-cut pork chop is fire-grilled to your desired temperature and basted with a delicious Southwestern BBQ sauce. It is served with Cajun-spiced roasted potatoes and crisp steamed broccoli.
Napa on Providence
110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte
|Pork Chop
|$34.00
roasted marble potatoes & sautéed kale, sorghum glazed carrots, bacon & bourbon pork jus
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
1401 Central Ave., Charlotte
|Chopped Pork - 1 Pound
|$13.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Cheshire Pork Chop
|$19.00
Apple Butter
NS
2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte
|Chopped Cheshire Pork - 1/2 lb.
|$10.00
|Chopped Cheshire Pork - 1/4 lb.
|$5.00
|Chopped Cheshire Pork Sando
|$9.00
TAPAS
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
1320 South Church Street, Charlotte
|PORK CHOP
|$16.00
HARISSA SPICED PORK CHOP • SPRING VEGETABLE SUCCOTASH • CORN SOUBISE
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville
|Chopped Pork - 1 Pound
|$13.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
Southern Pecan
6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte
|Pork Chop
|$26.95
Grilled Bone in Pork Chop served with Apple Compote, Corn Souffle, and fresh Collard Greens
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Grilled Pork Chop
|$24.00
Sour Apple Jam