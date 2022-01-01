Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork dumplings in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve pork dumplings

The Dumpling Lady image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

The Dumpling Lady

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Frozen Dumplings - Pork & Chive$13.52
Frozen Dumplings - Sweet Pork Belly$13.52
More about The Dumpling Lady
Item pic

 

Sun's Kitchen

2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork & Chive Dumplings$11.50
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice.
CONTAINS: Egg, Wheat. Soy
More about Sun's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Xiao Bao - Charlotte

1115 n brevard st, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (large)$9.00
Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce
large is 3 pieces
Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (small)$6.00
Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce
small is 2 pieces
not gluten free
contains fish sauce
More about Xiao Bao - Charlotte

