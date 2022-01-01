Pork dumplings in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pork dumplings
DIM SUM • NOODLES
The Dumpling Lady
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Frozen Dumplings - Pork & Chive
|$13.52
|Frozen Dumplings - Sweet Pork Belly
|$13.52
Sun's Kitchen
2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte
|Pork & Chive Dumplings
|$11.50
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice.
CONTAINS: Egg, Wheat. Soy
Xiao Bao - Charlotte
1115 n brevard st, charlotte
|Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (large)
|$9.00
Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce
large is 3 pieces
|Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (small)
|$6.00
Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce
small is 2 pieces
not gluten free
contains fish sauce