Pork fried rice in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve pork fried rice

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PORK BELLY FRIED RICE$13.95
More about Yamazaru
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi & Spicy Pork Bulgogi Fried Rice$18.50
Stir-fried white rice with Kimchi, onions, scallions and Spicy Pork Bulgogi.
More about Bulgogi Box
Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Fried Rice$15.95
Braised Pork Belly, Mixed Vegetables Topped Sunny Egg, Drizzled Honey Mayo
More about Ru Sans
Nusa Charlotte

8200 Providence Rd Suite 700, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bali Pork Belly Fried Rice$22.00
More about Nusa Charlotte

