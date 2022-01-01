Potstickers in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve potstickers
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|4 Edamame Potstickers
|$5.25
Four tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
|6 Edamame Potstickers
|$6.75
Six tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
|6 Potstickers
|$6.75
Six plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|6 Potstickers
|$6.75
|4 Edamame Potstickers
|$5.25
Four tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
|4 Potstickers
|$5.25
Four plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bulgogi Box
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Fried Potstickers - Limited Time Only
|$9.00
Fried dumplings with pork & chicken blend filling, served with Ponzu dipping sauce. Limited Time Only
|Fried Potstickers - Limited Time Only
|$9.00
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
901 S. Kings Drive, Charlotte
|Crispy Potstickers
|$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze