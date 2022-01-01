Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve potstickers

Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

TakeoutDelivery
4 Edamame Potstickers$5.25
Four tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
6 Edamame Potstickers$6.75
Six tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
6 Potstickers$6.75
Six plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

TakeoutDelivery
6 Potstickers$6.75
Six plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
4 Edamame Potstickers$5.25
Four tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
4 Potstickers$5.25
Four plump chicken and cabbage-stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
More about Nothing but Noodles
Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Potstickers - Limited Time Only$9.00
Fried dumplings with pork & chicken blend filling, served with Ponzu dipping sauce. Limited Time Only
More about Bulgogi Box
Crispy Potstickers image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

901 S. Kings Drive, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Crispy Potstickers$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
More about The Melting Pot
Cilantro Noodle image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Noodle

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Potstickers$6.00
More about Cilantro Noodle

