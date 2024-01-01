Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve prime ribs

Item pic

 

eggspectation - Ballantyne

14815 Ballantyne Village Way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Rib Benedict$19.00
Prime rib with steak jus, topped with two poached eggs and served on toasted artisanal ciabatta with horseradish aioli and our famous house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
Prime Rib Sandwich$19.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, and arugula on artisanal ciabatta. Served with steak jus.
More about eggspectation - Ballantyne
Main pic

 

Goldies - 3601 South Blvd

3601 South Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Like a Prayer Prime Rib Sand$17.00
provolone, onions, mushrooms, horseradish mayo, hoagie
More about Goldies - 3601 South Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Fried Rice

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sashimi

Pappardelle

Cucumber Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Kale Caesar Salad

Lasagna

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

University City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

North Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (37 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (904 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (241 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (440 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston