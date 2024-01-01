Prime ribs in Charlotte
eggspectation - Ballantyne
14815 Ballantyne Village Way, Charlotte
|Prime Rib Benedict
|$19.00
Prime rib with steak jus, topped with two poached eggs and served on toasted artisanal ciabatta with horseradish aioli and our famous house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$19.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, and arugula on artisanal ciabatta. Served with steak jus.