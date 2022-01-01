Prosciutto in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Prosciutto Melon Toast
|$13.00
Thinly sliced fresh cantaloupe, goat cheese crumbles, prosciutto di parma, balsamic glaze, fleur de sel, thick sliced country sourdough
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Prosciutto Di Parma Pizza
|$15.00
prosciutto, arugula, fig preserve, balsamic glaze, shaved asiago cheese and parmesan cheese
More about Osteria LuCa
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Prosciutto di Parma
|$17.00
Arugula, Parmesan, Asiago, Fig, Balsamic Glaze
|Prosciutto di Parma
|$17.00
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Fig Spread & Balsamic Glaze
|Pesto & Prosciutto
|$17.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Oven Dried Tomatoes
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|PROSCIUTTO MOZZARELLA
|$13.95
Prosciutto di Parma with buffala mozzarella olive oil basil
More about Zio Casual Italian- New
PIZZA • PASTA
Zio Casual Italian- New
116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE
|Goat Cheese & Prosciutto
|$16.00
Goat cheese, provolone, sundried tomato, caramelized shallot, prosciutto, fresh arugula, truffle oil.