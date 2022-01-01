Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto Melon Toast$13.00
Thinly sliced fresh cantaloupe, goat cheese crumbles, prosciutto di parma, balsamic glaze, fleur de sel, thick sliced country sourdough
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Di Parma Pizza$15.00
prosciutto, arugula, fig preserve, balsamic glaze, shaved asiago cheese and parmesan cheese
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
89e7bb75-be39-44cc-aa66-9bc1c716d4cd image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto di Parma$17.00
Arugula, Parmesan, Asiago, Fig, Balsamic Glaze
Prosciutto di Parma$17.00
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Fig Spread & Balsamic Glaze
Pesto & Prosciutto$17.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Oven Dried Tomatoes
More about Osteria LuCa
Portofino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PROSCIUTTO MOZZARELLA$13.95
Prosciutto di Parma with buffala mozzarella olive oil basil
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian- New

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goat Cheese & Prosciutto$16.00
Goat cheese, provolone, sundried tomato, caramelized shallot, prosciutto, fresh arugula, truffle oil.
More about Zio Casual Italian- New
Prosciutto & Burrata Pizza image

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto & Burrata Pizza$21.00
Margherita with prosciutto di parma, creamy burrata cheese
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen

