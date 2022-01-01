Pudding in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pudding
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Banana Pudding
|$5.99
Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte
|Banana Pudding
|$5.99
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Banana Pudding
|$4.95
Greg's Mawmaw's Recipe, a True Southern Classic.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Banana Pudding
|$8.00
bananas, Nilla wafers, whipped cream
contains: dairy and gluten
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Pud Thai
|$13.45
Fresh Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts.
|Pud Gra Pow (L3)
|$9.95
Thai basil leaves, bell peppers, and carrots sautéed in Thai special sauce.(Picture Shown with Chopped Chicken and Fried Egg)
|Pud Gra Pow
|$14.45
Thai basil leaves, bell peppers and carrots sautéed in a Thai special sauce. (Picture Shown with Chopped Chicken and Fried Egg) Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($2 Extra)
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding
|$7.00
with cocoa nib and miso caramel ice cream
Mac's Speed Shop
2511 south boulevard street, charlotte
|Banana Pudding
|$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Banana Pudding - Small
|$3.00
|Banana Pudding - Large
|$5.50
What the Fries
10707-F Park Road, Charlotte
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Multi Colored Tots | Cream Cheese Drizzle | Cookie Crumbles
Beyond Amazing Donuts
1824 Statesville Ave, Charlotte
|Strawberry & Cream bread pudding
|$5.00
Fresh strawberries baked into the brioche donut scraps with a creamy egg and milk custard. Paired with a sweet lemon glaze.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Homemade Banana Pudding
|$5.25
What The Fries Food Truck
9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Coconut Cream
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
136 East 36th Street, Charlotte
|Bread Pudding
|$4.89
A sweet bread-based dessert mixed with cream and eggs. Our available toppings vary every day at each of our bakeries. Call ahead to find out the chef’s flavor of the day at the bakery nearest you.
BBQ
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL
|BANANA PUDDING
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Banana Pudding
|$5.50
Sweet vanilla pudding with cookies and sliced bananas
|Banana Pudding
|$4.95
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Warm Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Bread pudding studded with marsala soaked raisins and vanilla bean, served with house made gelato topped with dulce de leche.
|Kids Bread Pudding
|$2.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Banana Pudding
|$4.50
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
NS
2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte
|Heath Bar Banana Pudding - half pan (24 hour notice)
|$84.00
|Banana Pudding
|$8.00
With Heath Bar topping.
Noble Smoke XL Pre-Orders
2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte
|Quart of Bread Pudding
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Banana Pudding
|$10.00
Banana Puddding
