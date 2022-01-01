Pudding in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leah & Louise image

 

Leah & Louise

301 Camp Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$12.00
More about Leah & Louise
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding$5.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Banner pic

 

Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding$5.99
More about Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
Item pic

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding$4.95
Greg's Mawmaw's Recipe, a True Southern Classic.
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$8.00
bananas, Nilla wafers, whipped cream
contains: dairy and gluten
More about Haberdish
Item pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pud Thai$13.45
Fresh Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts.
Pud Gra Pow (L3)$9.95
Thai basil leaves, bell peppers, and carrots sautéed in Thai special sauce.(Picture Shown with Chopped Chicken and Fried Egg)
Pud Gra Pow$14.45
Thai basil leaves, bell peppers and carrots sautéed in a Thai special sauce. (Picture Shown with Chopped Chicken and Fried Egg) Served with choice of white rice or brown rice ($2 Extra)
More about Bahn Thai
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding$7.00
with cocoa nib and miso caramel ice cream
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pudding$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding - Small$3.00
Banana Pudding - Large$5.50
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
What the Fries image

 

What the Fries

10707-F Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.00
Multi Colored Tots | Cream Cheese Drizzle | Cookie Crumbles
More about What the Fries
BG pic

 

Beyond Amazing Donuts

1824 Statesville Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry & Cream bread pudding$5.00
Fresh strawberries baked into the brioche donut scraps with a creamy egg and milk custard. Paired with a sweet lemon glaze.
More about Beyond Amazing Donuts
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Banana Pudding$5.25
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
What The Fries Food Truck image

 

What The Fries Food Truck

9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$6.00
Coconut Cream
More about What The Fries Food Truck
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$4.89
A sweet bread-based dessert mixed with cream and eggs. Our available toppings vary every day at each of our bakeries. Call ahead to find out the chef’s flavor of the day at the bakery nearest you.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ image

BBQ

Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ

7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
BANANA PUDDING
More about Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding$5.50
Sweet vanilla pudding with cookies and sliced bananas
Banana Pudding$4.95
More about The Bella Ciao
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Bread Pudding$8.00
Bread pudding studded with marsala soaked raisins and vanilla bean, served with house made gelato topped with dulce de leche.
Kids Bread Pudding$2.50
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Noble Smoke Barbecue

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.00
More about Noble Smoke Barbecue
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding - Large$5.50
Banana Pudding - Small$3.00
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$4.50
More about Diamond Restaurant
Bread Pudding image

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.95
More about Cajun Queen
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$4.89
A sweet bread-based dessert mixed with cream and eggs. Our available toppings vary every day at each of our bakeries. Call ahead to find out the chef’s flavor of the day at the bakery nearest you.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Mac's Speed Shop image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pudding$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

1401 Central Ave., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding - Large$5.50
Banana Pudding - Small$3.00
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding$10.00
More about Kings Kitchen
Banana Pudding image

 

NS

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Heath Bar Banana Pudding - half pan (24 hour notice)$84.00
Banana Pudding$8.00
With Heath Bar topping.
More about NS
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding - Small$3.00
Banana Pudding - Large$5.50
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
Noble Smoke Christmas Orders & XL Pre-Orders image

 

Noble Smoke XL Pre-Orders

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quart of Bread Pudding
More about Noble Smoke XL Pre-Orders
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$10.00
Banana Puddding
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
Restaurant banner

 

Mac's Speed Shop

223 Atherton Street, charlotte

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Banana Pudding$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
More about Mac's Speed Shop

