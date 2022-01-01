Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve quesadillas

Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte

10101 Claude Freeman Dr, Charlotte

Takeout
Quesadilla$6.00
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHIPOTLE QUESADILLA$13.00
house-made corn tortilla, chipotle hummus, spicy mushroom carnitas, pico de gallo topped with house made chipotle cashew sour cream with a side of pickled purple cabbage and guacamole
More about Living Kitchen
Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte

Takeout
Mexican Quesadilla$12.64
Warm tortilla filled with choice of protein, grilled peppers and onions, black beans, fresh grilled corn and melted mexican cheese blend.
Hot Tamale Food Truck

6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte

Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese with chips and queso
Quesadillas$9.99
choice of meat , flower tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa.
Just Fresh

5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte

TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Portobello Quesadilla$8.99
Organic baby spinach, sliced mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla.
Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla$8.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
Selwyn Pub

2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
Mac's Speed Shop

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.00
2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage , Cheddar, Crispy Tortilla, Home Fries
Quesadilla$12.00
Chicken, Beef, or Veggie, Cheddar
Vegan Breakfast Quesadilla$11.00
Vegan Egg, Vegan Sauage or Bacon, Vegan Cheese, Crispy Tortilla, Home Fries
Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
made with pepperjack and cheddar cheese and served with salsa and sour cream
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.50
Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

TakeoutFast Pay
House Quesadilla$10.99
Warm tortilla with Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mexican cheese blend, served with Sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole.
Mexican Quesadilla
Warm tortilla with your choice of protein, Grilled Peppers, Onions Roasted corn, Black bean, Mexican cheese blend.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
Assorted cheese melted served with fry's.
What the Fries

10707-F Park Road, Charlotte

TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Quesadilla$18.00
Cheeseburger Quesadilla$10.00
Mac n Cheesy Quesadilla$6.00
El Thrifty CLT

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte

Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Mango-Habenero Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(75)Southwest Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled Chicken or Sliced Sirloin, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Fire-Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa. Served with Lettuce/Tomato and Chipotle Ranch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, PEPPERS, JACK & CHEDDAR WITH SIDE OF SOUR CREAM, SALSA & JALAPEÑOS.
Black Bean Quesadilla (V)$13.00
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, jack & cheddar with side of sour cream, salsa & jalapeños.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.00
Chipotle Chicken . Red Onions . Green Onions
Roasted Red Peppers . Sharp Cheddar . Pico De Gallo
Mozzarella-Provolone Blend . Cilantro Cream
Cotija
Southbound

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Adobo Quesadilla$17.00
CHICKEN ADOBO, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, GRILLED CORN, REFRIED BLACK BEAN
Quatro-Queso Quesadilla$12.00
CHEDDAR, PEPPERJACK, CHIHUAHUA, COTIJA
Veg-Out Quesadilla$13.50
GRILLED WILD MUSHROOM, GRILLED CORN, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, PICO DE GALLO, REFRIED BLACK BEAN
Twisted Eats by Kre8

1440 S Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.00
blackened tiger shrimp, blended cheddar,
sriracha soaked peppers & onions, white bbq. served with parmesan dusted hand-slammed fries.
TACOS

RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
Kid size quesadilla with three cheeses
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.50
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

1401 Central Ave., Charlotte

Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.50
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh

14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chz Quesadilla$6.99
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$7.49
Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla$9.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.50
Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

Takeout
STEAK QUESADILLA$16.00
with bell peppers, onions, wood grilled skirt steak and mixed cheese.
STEAK QUESADILLA (Online)$16.00
with bell peppers, onions, wood grilled skirt steak and mixed cheese.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA (Online)$12.00
with bell peppers, onions, wood grilled chicken breast and mixed cheese
Hot Box Food Truck

216 State St, Charlotte

TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$11.00
Hideaway Bar & Lounge

2710 Tuckaseegee Rd, charlotte

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Quesadilla$15.00
Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne

11611 North Community House Road, Charlotte

Delivery
Chicken Quesadilla$11.25
Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Kimchi Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken tinga with kimchi, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Topped with salsa roja and sesame seeds
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Mac's Speed Shop

223 Atherton Street, charlotte

Fast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
