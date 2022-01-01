Quesadillas in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve quesadillas
Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte
10101 Claude Freeman Dr, Charlotte
|Quesadilla
|$6.00
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|CHIPOTLE QUESADILLA
|$13.00
house-made corn tortilla, chipotle hummus, spicy mushroom carnitas, pico de gallo topped with house made chipotle cashew sour cream with a side of pickled purple cabbage and guacamole
Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte
|Mexican Quesadilla
|$12.64
Warm tortilla filled with choice of protein, grilled peppers and onions, black beans, fresh grilled corn and melted mexican cheese blend.
Hot Tamale Food Truck
6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese with chips and queso
|Quesadillas
|$9.99
choice of meat , flower tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa.
Just Fresh
5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte
|Spinach & Portobello Quesadilla
|$8.99
Organic baby spinach, sliced mushrooms and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla.
|Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla
|$8.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
Mac's Speed Shop
2511 south boulevard street, charlotte
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.00
2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage , Cheddar, Crispy Tortilla, Home Fries
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chicken, Beef, or Veggie, Cheddar
|Vegan Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.00
Vegan Egg, Vegan Sauage or Bacon, Vegan Cheese, Crispy Tortilla, Home Fries
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
made with pepperjack and cheddar cheese and served with salsa and sour cream
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.50
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|House Quesadilla
|$10.99
Warm tortilla with Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mexican cheese blend, served with Sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole.
|Mexican Quesadilla
Warm tortilla with your choice of protein, Grilled Peppers, Onions Roasted corn, Black bean, Mexican cheese blend.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.99
Assorted cheese melted served with fry's.
What the Fries
10707-F Park Road, Charlotte
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$18.00
|Cheeseburger Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Mac n Cheesy Quesadilla
|$6.00
El Thrifty CLT
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
|Mango-Habenero Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.00
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|(75)Southwest Quesadilla
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken or Sliced Sirloin, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Fire-Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa. Served with Lettuce/Tomato and Chipotle Ranch
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, PEPPERS, JACK & CHEDDAR WITH SIDE OF SOUR CREAM, SALSA & JALAPEÑOS.
|Black Bean Quesadilla (V)
|$13.00
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, jack & cheddar with side of sour cream, salsa & jalapeños.
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chipotle Chicken . Red Onions . Green Onions
Roasted Red Peppers . Sharp Cheddar . Pico De Gallo
Mozzarella-Provolone Blend . Cilantro Cream
Cotija
Southbound
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|Chicken Adobo Quesadilla
|$17.00
CHICKEN ADOBO, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, GRILLED CORN, REFRIED BLACK BEAN
|Quatro-Queso Quesadilla
|$12.00
CHEDDAR, PEPPERJACK, CHIHUAHUA, COTIJA
|Veg-Out Quesadilla
|$13.50
GRILLED WILD MUSHROOM, GRILLED CORN, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, PICO DE GALLO, REFRIED BLACK BEAN
Twisted Eats by Kre8
1440 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.00
blackened tiger shrimp, blended cheddar,
sriracha soaked peppers & onions, white bbq. served with parmesan dusted hand-slammed fries.
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila
715 Providence Rd, Charlotte
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.99
Kid size quesadilla with three cheeses
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Brandywine Road, Charlotte
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.50
Mac's Speed Shop
2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
1401 Central Ave., Charlotte
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.50
Just Fresh
14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte
|Kids Chz Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.49
|Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla
|$9.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.50
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$16.00
with bell peppers, onions, wood grilled skirt steak and mixed cheese.
|STEAK QUESADILLA (Online)
|$16.00
with bell peppers, onions, wood grilled skirt steak and mixed cheese.
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA (Online)
|$12.00
with bell peppers, onions, wood grilled chicken breast and mixed cheese
Hideaway Bar & Lounge
2710 Tuckaseegee Rd, charlotte
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$15.00
Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne
11611 North Community House Road, Charlotte
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.25
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Chicken and Kimchi Quesadilla
|$10.00
Chicken tinga with kimchi, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Topped with salsa roja and sesame seeds
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
Mac's Speed Shop
223 Atherton Street, charlotte
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.